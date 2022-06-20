News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Classic cinema festival heading to Clevedon

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:15 AM June 20, 2022
The Curzon cinema. Picture: Frederico Colarejo.

The Curzon will host some festival events - Credit: Frederico Colarejo

Clevedon will play a starring role in a festival of classic cinema taking place next month.

Cinema Rediscovered – the UK’s leading festival of classic cinema – returns to venues in and around Bristol, the UNESCO City of Film, from July 20 to 24.

The sixth edition of the event features big-screen showings of newly re-mastered classics, brand new restorations, rediscoveries and rarities from around the world alongside expert-led talks, Q&As and discussions.

Tickets are now on general sale for the festival’s lined up of 40+ events and screenings including strands looking at:

  • how European emigres, among them F.W. Murnau, Billy Wilder, Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo, shaped Hollywood;
  • the daring pre 1934 screen stories which led to the Hays morality code;
  • the work of female filmmakers from the Global South and
  • why Paris became a go-to place for so many Black American creatives.

Two local film luminaries will also be celebrated via a screening of a newly-remastered version of a silent comedy thriller starring Weston-born and Bristol-raised Henry Edwards, and a 60th anniversary showing of CAPE FEAR, directed by J Lee Thompson, born in Westbury-on-Trym.

Watershed, on Bristol’s Harbourside, will again be Cinema Rediscovered’s main venue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Research reveals which car brands hold their value best
  2. 2 Fears Weston will be UK 'laughing stock' if See Monster delayed until September
  3. 3 Weston storage firm manager up for national award
  1. 4 How you can keep your mobile charged at Glastonbury 2022
  2. 5 Murder at North Somerset country house hotel - but it's not real
  3. 6 A scorching summer: The Heatwave of 1976 in 25 photos
  4. 7 GWR train services that ARE running during next week's strikes
  5. 8 Gulls killed after being shot in 'senseless' attack
  6. 9 What's on at the Tropicana this summer?
  7. 10 RNLI called-out to rescue person cut off by tide at Birnbeck

However, there will also be a number of events at the historic Curzon Cinema in Clevedon, at the UK’s oldest video shop, 20th Century Flicks and at Arnolfini, with a UK tour to follow from August on.

To see the full programme, log on to the Cinema Rediscovered section of the Watershed website at www.watershed.co.uk/cinema-rediscovered-2022, or follow Cinema Rediscovered on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CineRedis).

Cinema Rediscovered is led by Watershed with partners South West Silents and 20th Century Flicks and support from BFI awarding funds from National Lottery.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

A number of areas are at risk of rising sea levels, according to the research

Thousands of North Somerset homes could be abandoned by 2050s: Report

Paul Jones

person
A road closure is in place

North Somerset Council

Council announces series of road closures across Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Bistrot Pierre, Weston. 

Cost of Living

Weston restaurant launches three course cost of living menu

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The café would be in the former tReds store in Weston High Street

Plans for new café in Weston High Street submitted

Paul Jones

person