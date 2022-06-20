Classic cinema festival heading to Clevedon

The Curzon will host some festival events - Credit: Frederico Colarejo

Clevedon will play a starring role in a festival of classic cinema taking place next month.

Cinema Rediscovered – the UK’s leading festival of classic cinema – returns to venues in and around Bristol, the UNESCO City of Film, from July 20 to 24.

The sixth edition of the event features big-screen showings of newly re-mastered classics, brand new restorations, rediscoveries and rarities from around the world alongside expert-led talks, Q&As and discussions.

Tickets are now on general sale for the festival’s lined up of 40+ events and screenings including strands looking at:

how European emigres, among them F.W. Murnau, Billy Wilder, Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo, shaped Hollywood;

the daring pre 1934 screen stories which led to the Hays morality code;

the work of female filmmakers from the Global South and

why Paris became a go-to place for so many Black American creatives.

Two local film luminaries will also be celebrated via a screening of a newly-remastered version of a silent comedy thriller starring Weston-born and Bristol-raised Henry Edwards, and a 60th anniversary showing of CAPE FEAR, directed by J Lee Thompson, born in Westbury-on-Trym.

Watershed, on Bristol’s Harbourside, will again be Cinema Rediscovered’s main venue.

However, there will also be a number of events at the historic Curzon Cinema in Clevedon, at the UK’s oldest video shop, 20th Century Flicks and at Arnolfini, with a UK tour to follow from August on.

To see the full programme, log on to the Cinema Rediscovered section of the Watershed website at www.watershed.co.uk/cinema-rediscovered-2022, or follow Cinema Rediscovered on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CineRedis).

Cinema Rediscovered is led by Watershed with partners South West Silents and 20th Century Flicks and support from BFI awarding funds from National Lottery.