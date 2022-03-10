Scalp micropigmentation: how it can help those suffering from hair loss

Promotion

Scalp micropigmentation is a cosmetic tattoo procedure used by men and women that creates the illusion of new hair growth, helping to cover the symptoms of hair loss. - Credit: Bryony Conetta

Many people are aware that they can get a hair transplant or take medication to help with hair loss, but did you know there are other treatments available?

Chloe Howe, owner of Chloe Howe cosmetic tattoo clinic in Burnham-on-Sea, sits down with us to tell us more. Below, she reveals everything that you need to know about scalp micropigmentation.

Q: What is scalp micropigmentation or SMP?

A: It’s a cosmetic tattoo procedure that works by implanting pigment into the upper dermal layer of the scalp, creating the illusion of new hair growth by replicating individual hair follicles. Once complete, SMP creates the appearance of thicker, fuller-looking hair. It’s a popular procedure used by both men and women.

Q: What are the benefits of SMP?

A: Results can be seen immediately, are long-lasting and require minimal maintenance. Scalp micropigmentation is a non-invasive and non-surgical procedure. There’s no downtime and the treatment won’t damage your existing hair or prevent regrowth.

People often assume they will need to use numbing cream before starting the needlework, but it's unnecessary for this particular cosmetic tattoo treatment. Most people find the procedure painless, and thanks to advanced innovations within the SMP Industry, the treatment is completely safe.

The pigmentation mimics the natural pattern of your hair growth for a flawless finish. A lot of women use SMP as it enables them to keep their long hair without needing to wear a wig.

Unlike regular tattoo ink, scalp micropigmentation uses purpose-designed ink, made from organic ingredients with no blue or green hues. This means that the pigment will only fade over time, not discolour. I can then top it up in a single session every one to five years, to keep your hair looking its best.

Before and after: the results of hair density treatment, which works well for women with long hair that's thinning, for a fuller-looking healthy appearance. - Credit: Chloe Howe SMP

Q: Who is scalp micropigmentation suitable for?

A: Anyone over the age of 18. Hair loss can affect any gender and there are many causes of it. It could be a genetic condition, a result of hormonal changes (such as menopause), a reaction to medical treatment or a symptom of aging.

SMP can treat several hair loss conditions, including:

Male or female pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia).

Thinning hair.

Other forms of alopecia, including alopecia areata.

Scar camouflage following hair transplant surgery or injury-related scars.

Q: Can SMP be used on any style, length or colour of hair?

A: Scalp micropigmentation can be used for long, short and buzz cut hairstyles. I can dilute the ink to match your hair colour, including blond and grey tones. There are several types of treatment available, allowing you to choose the best one for you:

Hairline Restoration – this is best for those with a receding hairline or male pattern baldness. It can treat any stage of hair loss, from minor recession to complete baldness. The treatment will recreate the image of a short buzz cut, and reframe your face with a customised hairline. Anyone considering hairline restoration would need to be committed to maintaining their hair length to a grade 1 or below.

this is best for those with a receding hairline or male pattern baldness. It can treat any stage of hair loss, from minor recession to complete baldness. The treatment will recreate the image of a short buzz cut, and reframe your face with a customised hairline. Anyone considering hairline restoration would need to be committed to maintaining their hair length to a grade 1 or below. Hair density – this is ideal for women and those with long hair that’s thinning. Tiny dots of pigment will provide the illusion of new hair growth, covering areas of exposed scalp and adding density for a full-looking head of hair.

this is ideal for women and those with long hair that’s thinning. Tiny dots of pigment will provide the illusion of new hair growth, covering areas of exposed scalp and adding density for a full-looking head of hair. Scar and alopecia camouflage – a perfect solution for those with hair transplant or injury-related scars, or bald spots. This treatment is designed to blend and conceal scars and bald patches seamlessly with the surrounding hair.

Q: Is scalp micropigmentation safe?

A: When administered by a skilled professional, SMP is completely safe. I am a Level 4 trained technician, specialising in SMP application.

Before and after - hairline restoration treatment creates the appearance of a short buzz cut and reframes your face with a customised hairline. - Credit: Chloe Howe SMP

Q: How long does SMP treatment take?

A: This will depend on the extent of hair loss you’re experiencing. Most people require between two to four sessions. Multiple sessions, spaced out, are the best method for safe application and the most natural-looking results. Sessions can last up to five hours, but you can take as many breaks as you need, and I’ll ensure your comfort throughout.

Q: Which hair loss treatment is best for me?

A: Before beginning treatment, you can book a free consultation over video call or in person. I can assess the extent of your hair loss, offer advice, and recommend a treatment that’s tailored to you. Hair loss can have a tremendous impact on the way we feel every day, which is why I’m dedicated to raising awareness of the help that’s available and helping people to find a solution that’s right for them.

