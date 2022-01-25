How much does a funeral cost?  

Promotion

The arrangements you choose, from the type of coffin to the time of the service, will determine how much you pay for a funeral.

We speak to Nigel and Claire Groves, owners of Groves Family Funeral Directors in Weston-super-Mare, who breakdown the costs involved in planning a funeral and how you can make it more affordable.

Q: What costs do I need to consider when planning a funeral?

The cost of a funeral can vary depending on the type of arrangements and service you choose - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Funeral costs can be split into two sections. First, the funeral director cost. This includes the coffin, the hearse or limousines, the care of the deceased person and all other professional services offered by them. Funeral directors' costs vary greatly from one to another, and it's important to note that they are now legally obliged to publish their fees on their website.

The second part is disbursements or third-party costs. This includes the crematorium or cemetery, doctors' fees, the celebrant/vicar to take the service, as well as other arrangements such as orders of service, flowers, newspaper notices and the memorial. These third-party services are arranged by and paid for by your funeral director and will appear on your itemised invoice.

Q: How much does the average funeral cost?

A: The average cost for a cremation service is around £3,000, with the average cost of a burial being as much as £4,000. Again, this cost can vary depending on the charges from your chosen funeral director and the type of arrangements you choose.

Q: How can I save money on funeral costs?

A: There are several ways you can save on funeral costs. Choosing a local, family-run funeral director can often help to keep fees to a minimum, but it is always helpful to gather two or three quotes from other local firms.

Many crematoria charge significantly less for unpopular service times, such as 9am and 9.30am. Costs can easily snowball when looking at alternative coffins and vehicles as well as having lots of different floral tributes. The best way to save money is to arrange a cremation service using a wood veneer coffin for cremation and to have the family travel in their own cars to the crematorium.

Choosing a wood veneer coffin for cremation can help to keep funeral costs down - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: Can I save money by not having a service?

A: Direct cremation (cremation only with no service) is not recommended as a cost-saving alternative to a funeral and should really only be chosen if the deceased requested it. Those who have chosen a direct cremation to save money have more often than not regretted not having a funeral service for their loved one.

If a family are having financial issues, they should discuss this with their funeral director to see if they can assist with costs.

Q: Is a pre-paid funeral plan worth it?

A: Yes, for the majority. Unlike insurance, a pre-paid funeral plan is a purchase of your funeral before the time of need. You will pay today’s cost and fix it for the future. This means that regardless of how much funeral costs rise, there should be nothing more to pay at your time of need.

It’s important to remember to obtain several like-for-like quotes. Many of the funeral plans that are cheaper will not guarantee the third-party cost. This will leave the family with a shortfall to cover at the time of need.

We offer a variety of pre-paid funeral packages, depending on your wishes and budget. If you would like to discuss your options further, we can arrange a no-obligation meeting at our funeral home or in the comfort of your own home if you’d prefer.

Groves Family Funeral Directors operate in Bristol, Somerset and Weston-super-Mare. Contact them on 01934 525042 or directors@grovesfamilyfuneraldirectors.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit grovesfamilyfuneraldirectors.co.uk for more information.