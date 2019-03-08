Waves of Harmony

Waves of Harmony, a Weston based female singing group, will be performing a variety of chart hits, show tunes and film favourites at the Blakehay Theatre on October 12.

The group currently boasts a membership of around 30 singers who have performed in a number of weird and wonderful places from theatres to museums and church halls to the back of a lorry. They even travelled to Germany to perform during Weston's twinning weekend. They are a friendly bunch and they would love to recruit more members.

A spokesman for the group said: "We perform as often as we can in concerts and at charity and community events. We often help with fundraising for good causes and in the past we have raised funds for the RNLI, The British Legion Poppy Appeal, Parkinson's Disease Foundation and for Visually Impaired Bowlers."

It all began with a newspaper advertisement in 2011 which resulted in eight ladies getting together and going on to form an a cappella singing group. By the end of that year, the group had grown to more than 20. In the first year or two the chorus sang in concert with the Great Western Chorus, the RAF Association Band and the Ukulele Funhouse Orchestra.

They entered their first competition in March 2013 - the Mid-Somerset Festival at the Guildhall in Bath - and were awarded a merit and a commended, not bad for a first attempt.

Also in 2013 they engaged in an evening of coaching with Cindy Hansen, a renowned performance coach who specialises in a cappella.

In 2014 they were invited to sing in Hildesheim in Germany, hosted by the Gospel Voices of Hildesheim.

Coaching events increased, as did public performances and charity events but Waves of Harmony didn't enter their second competition until 2018, when they entered the Weston Festival of Music and Drama and were delighted to win the Large Adult Choir Class with a mark of distinction.

The group's founder MD, Mike Peters and his wife who was chairman of the group, stood down in 2018 and the chorus welcomed its new MD, Stephen Derrick.

In March 2019 Waves of Harmony took part in the Highbridge Music Festival and won their category with another mark of distinction.

Going from strength to strength the choir is keen to encourage new members. They rehearse every Tuesday, 7.30-10pm at Weston-super-Mare Rugby Football Club at The Recreation Ground in Sunnyside Road.

They have been guests at the Blakehay Theatre on several occasions but on October 12 they are producing their own show, performing well-known songs. They will be joined by their guests, Bristol men's a cappella group H Club, the entertaining quartet Shoreline and the operatic soprano voice of Beverley Parfitt. n

Tickets for the Blakehay Theatre event are available from www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/shows-events/

To find out more about Wave of Harmony visit www.wavesofharmony.co.uk