Science fun for the whole family at Weston’s Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 16:24 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 27 June 2019

Expect some bangs and explosions from Ministry of Science.

With the Ministry of Science, biology, chemistry and physics come together to create family entertainment.

Science comes to the stage at Weston's Playhouse this month as the Ministry of Science explores the work of inventors and engineers who have shaped and inspired the modern world.

From Sir Isaac Newton to Thomas Edison and Alexander Flemming, the show will take its audience on a journey aimed at inspiring everyone to enjoy science and go away excited and eager to learn more about everything around them.

Packed with thrills, spills and surprises, the show will deliver demonstrations from a team of first-class scientists that will include liquid nitrogen frozen flowers and hydrogen bottle rockets.

Someone will be launched from a human canon, and experts will assemble a hovercraft on stage.

Ministry Of Science has been a long-term goal of director Mark Thompson to create a brand that combines solid science with an introduction to works from the greatest brains in biology, chemistry and physics.

The show, which has earned rave reviews up and down the country, will be at the Playhouse in Weston High Street on July 14 starting at 3pm.

Tickets, priced £14.50-16.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

