Weston Pride: Plenty to be proud of at this year's festival

Weston Pride's parade last year. Archant

The two-day Weston Pride festival is back, bigger and better than ever.

Weston Pride is back, bigger than ever this year, with organisers just adding the finishing touches to the action packed two day event that will take place in Grove Park.

The sixth annual WsM Pride will run over the weekend of July 27-28, led by Weston Pride founder Nigel Briers.

New for 2019 is a cabaret stage, gin and Prosecco bar, an education hub, the official WsM Pride merchandise shop and fast track tickets.

The Pride Community Parade will kick off proceedings at 11am on the Saturday from Knightstone Island.

This is one of the biggest and brightest events in the Weston events calendar, with thousands of people pouring out onto the streets to participate in and watch as an all-singing, all-dancing carnival of colour winds its way through Weston to the main festival site at Grove Park.

Every year, parade participants include Weston-super-Mare Pride's partners and sponsors, local community groups, tradesmen and women from the local community, representatives from political parties and faith groups, the NHS, North Somerset Council, members of the emergency services, trade unions and a number of major brands showing their support for diversity, alongside a selection of performers, musicians and artists.

The main event in Grove Park will run across two stages from midday, with performances from Amelia Lily, La Voix, the Lipinski Brothers, Hazell Dean and many more incredible acts, hosted by compere Fanny Burns.

In addition, a whole host of community stalls and entertainment zones will ensure there is something for all the family to enjoy.

The main event will come to a close around 6pm, but the celebrations continue with an after party at the Winter Gardens, where even more acts will perform and DJs will keep you dancing until 3am.

Back at Grove Park, day two of the event will see more fantastic music, comedy, arts and culture from noon until 6pm, hosted by Jordan Gray.

Among the performers will be Saara Aalto and Weston's home-grown superstar Harrison Larner-Main (The Voice 2019 Team Olly), Michael Rice, Nikki French and many more.