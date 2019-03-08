Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

One to watch

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 13 August 2019

Dog Resting by Owain Hunt

Dog Resting by Owain Hunt

Archant

An artist from Weston, who is fast gaining recognition for his latest series of portraits, has won The Geoffrey Vivis Memorial Award for his painting in the Royal Society of British Artists annual exhibition. It is one of only a handful of prizes presented out of more than 1800 entries.

Owain was also recently awarded the Minerva Best Portrait Prize at the Bath Society of Artists 114th exhibition.

Selected earlier in the year as one of 25 young talents to exhibit in the prestigious Mall Galleries 'In The Studio' group, in London, Hunt is certainly one to watch. His work has been selected to appear alongside paintings by some of Britain's leading artists and his double portrait, The Painter's Dog Resting (pictured) is being shown at The Royal Society  of British Artists in central London this summer.

All this follows on from the artist's recent success, exhibiting with The Royal Society of Portrait Painters in one of the most highly regarded annual displays of portraiture  in the country.

Owain, who attended Worle Community School and then Churchill Academy for sixth form, is currently working on plans for a solo show in Bristol early in 2020.n

www.owainhunt.com

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

LIVE: Merthyr Town vs Weston updates and reaction as Seagulls hunt for first win

Weston FC vs Hendon at Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PREVIEW: Scott Bartlett sees ‘weaknesses’ in Merthyr Town team as Weston head to Wales tonight

Scott Bartlett and Greg Tindle have spoken ahead of Weston's trip to Merthyr. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Cheddar Valley looking to progress under new captain with a push for promotion

Cheddar Valley RFC members face the camera

Sue Kinch takes Centenary Trophy at Worlebury, but husband Mervyn misses out!

Sue Kinch celebrates winning the ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists