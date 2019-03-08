One to watch

Dog Resting by Owain Hunt Archant

An artist from Weston, who is fast gaining recognition for his latest series of portraits, has won The Geoffrey Vivis Memorial Award for his painting in the Royal Society of British Artists annual exhibition. It is one of only a handful of prizes presented out of more than 1800 entries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owain was also recently awarded the Minerva Best Portrait Prize at the Bath Society of Artists 114th exhibition.

Selected earlier in the year as one of 25 young talents to exhibit in the prestigious Mall Galleries 'In The Studio' group, in London, Hunt is certainly one to watch. His work has been selected to appear alongside paintings by some of Britain's leading artists and his double portrait, The Painter's Dog Resting (pictured) is being shown at The Royal Society of British Artists in central London this summer.

All this follows on from the artist's recent success, exhibiting with The Royal Society of Portrait Painters in one of the most highly regarded annual displays of portraiture in the country.

Owain, who attended Worle Community School and then Churchill Academy for sixth form, is currently working on plans for a solo show in Bristol early in 2020.n

www.owainhunt.com