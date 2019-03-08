Charity event: It's not flying ... it's falling with style

Hit speeds of up to 120mph in a two-mile mid-air freefall in support of a vital community charity.

Daredevil charity supporters are being offered the opportunity to take the plunge in one of the highest freefall skydives in the country - from 15,000ft.

Weston Hospicecare offers a diverse selection of challenges for fundraisers of an adventurous disposition, ranging from wing-walking for adrenaline junkies to a Sahara Desert trek for would-be explorers who would prefer to keep their feet on the ground.

And for those with a head for heights, the hospice has now scheduled two skydiving days which will take place later this summer and autumn.

The charity has teamed up with Skydive Buzz, which operates out of Dunkeswell Airfield near Honiton in Devon, to offer two dedicated days for its supporters on August 30 and September 21.

On each day, people can leap from the incredible altitude of 15,000ft - the highest on offer to amateur skydivers in the UK, and the maximum altitude at which you can jump without needing an oxygen supply.

A Skydive Buzz spokesman said: "Once in a lifetime experience? Ticking the bucket list? Jumping for charity? Whatever your reason, you can jump from the ultimate altitude - no-one jumps from higher in the UK!

"Our centre has some of the best facilities in Britain, including one of the most comfortable and fastest-climbing jump planes in the world.

"So do something amazing. Experience an adrenaline-fuelled freefall and views over a beautiful part of the country, all while harnessed to a certified instructor."

The tandem jumps will be conducted by expert and fully licensed skydivers, ensuring a safe and exciting experience for all who take part.

Participants will all enjoy a briefing with experienced instructors, before a 10-minute flight to an altitude which simultaneously offers views from Somerset and Cornwall.

The height of the jump means participants can expect to enjoy a breath-taking 60 seconds of freefall before their parachute is opened.

That freefall will see skydivers reach speeds of up to 120mph as they fall for around two miles.

Weston Hospicecare's challenge manager Simon Angear said: "We know that our supporters are some of the bravest and most adventurous people and we're always looking for new challenges to set them.

"This year alone, fundraisers have strapped themselves to the top of planes, completed incredible feats of cycling and running endurance and signed up to trek some of the furthest reaches of the globe.

"Now we're offering the chance to enjoy one of the most exhilarating experiences of their lifetime, leaping from a plane in the nation's highest skydive. It'll take real courage to get involved, but the experience will be something they will never forget."

To secure a place on one of the hospice's skydiving days, a £50 registration fee must be paid. A commitment to raising sponsorship is also required with the suggested minimum amount set at £450.

To find out more, or to register for a place, contact Simon on 01934 423947, or email simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk