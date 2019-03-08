Advantages of new builds

Buying a new-build home has its own advantages. Picture: Getty/photoclicks photoclicks

From first-time buyer homes and bachelor pads, to family houses and retirement homes, there is an option for all circumstances with new-build homes.

New-build homes are a popular choice for many buyers across the UK.

There are many advantages to buying a new-build home. Here are some of property portal Zoopla’s top reasons:

* Many house builders and developers offer properties off-plan, which means you can choose and reserve your dream home before it is even built. And if you buy off-plan in an area where house prices are rising, you could benefit from equity growth before you’ve even moved in.

* You will be able to make your own mark on a new-build, knowing it has been untouched by previous owners. Some builders and developers offer buyers the opportunity to design their new home from scratch. This could range from the position of doors, cupboards and plug sockets, to the style of the wallpaper, garden landscaping and the colour of your kitchen worktop. The sooner you reserve your new home, the more choice you have. You may have to pay extra for this so study the small print carefully.

* There is no need to carry out repairs, maintenance and redecorate when you move into a new home. In fact, any such work is likely to be unnecessary for at least the first few years.

* The home may well be registered with the National House Building Council (NHBC), in which case it will come with a 10-year warranty and protection scheme. Other companies that provide warranties and insurance for new-build properties include BLP.

* You will not be part of a chain, which means you will be able to proceed with the deal to buy a new home at your own pace. You can move in as soon as you like without waiting on buyers in an upward chain.

* Homes are typically built and fitted with the latest energy efficient appliances, which means they are cheaper to run than many older properties. They tend to be well insulated and double or triple glazed.

* Top safety and security measures will also be in place due to the high building standards now required of new-build properties. These tend to include fire safety, locks on doors and windows, security lighting and alarms. You may also find entry phones in new housing developments.

