A Weston letting agent has beaten off national competition to win a rising property star award.

Eva Ferdinando, head of the lettings department at Avery Estate Agents, in Milton, was crowned Learner of the Year by Propertymark Qualifications, at its annual award ceremony.

The award recognises those who embrace learning with passion and show commitment to applying their newly-acquired skills in either continuing studies or in their employment qualification. Eva was chosen from a shortlist of four other agents who battled it out for the top spot, announced on the award night.

Eva said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been selected as the winner for the Learner of the Year award and feel delighted to represent Avery Estate Agents on this occasion. “Working in the property sector over the past two years has been incredibly rewarding, especially through the more challenging periods.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continuously learn new skills and utilise these on a day-to-day basis.

“I look forward to growing within my role and seeing what my future at Avery Estate Agents has to come.

“My next aspiration is to explore other areas within the industry and continue building my knowledge. Becoming qualified in further areas is certainly something I will be aspiring to achieve coming into the new year.”

Currently, the property sector profession is unregulated, with qualifications being voluntary for agents. Everyone who has undertaken a qualification has done so based on their dedication to the industry and commitment to learning and professional development.

The awards celebrated achievements from 2019 and 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a previous award ceremony on hold. During that time, more than 3,192 professionals have completed a qualification, meaning this year’s finalists have really stood out from the crowd.

Head of Propertymark Qualifications, Michael Smith, said: “Our industry experts, who sat on our judging panel, have found this year’s awards nominees exceptionally difficult to narrow down, and it is testament to the continued desire to learn, even throughout the tough times of the pandemic, that we have so many achievements to review and celebrate.

"We know that by continuing to learn and develop as agents, the quality of these qualified agents and new entrants to the property sector will support their local communities, and continue to flourish by providing only the best professional services."

The ceremony took place on December 6 in London, and Eva, as a winner, was granted free entry to the ARLA Propertymark Conference a day later, where her success and achievements were celebrated on stage.



