News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands

person

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 10:03 PM March 25, 2021   
St Modwen Olive-design three-storey home in Locking Parklands, Weston with half-timber front and floor-to-ceiling windows

The fabulous upgraded home with its floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Westcoast Properties

A rarely-available St Modwen Olive-design five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house set over three floors. 

The show-home-condition accommodation has been upgraded to a smart house, with advanced-data-cabling for Wi-fi, CCTV and alarm systems, plus a retractable TV and home entertainment unit. 

living area of open-plan living room-dining room-kitchen with cream walls, rug and sofas, dining table in middle.

There is a sitting room area in the shared space, as well as the main living room - Credit: Westcoast Properties

The property comprises; hallway, lounge, open-plan family room-kitchen-dining room and a utility room-toilet on the ground floor. There are three double bedrooms, two with en-suites and a bathroom on the first floor and another two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.  

French doors opening into the garden are a feature of the dual-aspect sitting room, while the open-plan room has grey wood-effect laminate flooring.  

Modern cream kitchen with central island breakfast bar in the house in Leedham Road Locking Parklands.

Shaker-style cream units fill the kitchen, which also has a central island with breakfast bar - Credit: Westcoast Properties

Shaker-style cream units fill the kitchen, which also has a central island with breakfast bar, six-ring gas hob with wok burner, stainless-steel extractor and double eye-level oven with glass splash back, under-counter and plinth lights, plus an integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer. This room also has French doors into the garden. 

Upstairs, the pretty first-floor landing has a vaulted ceiling with floor-to-ceiling feature window where you can sit and enjoy the parkland views and beyond over open countryside. 

White master bedroom in the three-storey house in Leedham Road, Locking Parklands, Weston.

The restful master bedroom is super-modern, bright and airy - Credit: Westcoast Properties

Outside, the front garden contains a lawn, shrub borders and a path and the back is also lawned, and has a patio. A double-length garage has been divided in half to provide an additional office space or 'man cave' which can be accessed via the back garden. There is also a driveway and parking for three cars.  

Lawned garden in the three-storey St Modwen house in Leedham Road Weston-super-Mare.

The family-friendly garden is secluded - Credit: Westcoast Properties

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing man’s family informed as body found
  2. 2 Weston was a 'massive key' in my development to England says Watkins
  3. 3 Location of Weston's new £3.2million health centre 'won't please everyone'
  1. 4 Call for eligible people to book for vaccine
  2. 5 Fundraiser to send 'beautiful boy' to Florida's Animal Kingdom
  3. 6 Vintage bus collector to expand storage site in Uphill
  4. 7 Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad
  5. 8 Alex Lipinski Trio to perform at Loves Lock-in gig
  6. 9 Boy's fundraising trail run for hospital charity
  7. 10 Better broadband speeds will equip town for digital economy

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £585,000 

Location: Leedham Road, Locking Parklands, Weston  

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01934 267031 

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Lakin administering Covid vaccine to care home staff

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Retired GP helping to vaccinate hundreds each day

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston 1815  by TGR

Count of the decade

John Crockford-Hawley

Logo Icon
Nneka Opene of Black Lives Matter WSM at the protest.

Peaceful protest in Weston against proposed policing bill

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus