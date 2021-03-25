Ad Feature
Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands
- Credit: Westcoast Properties
A rarely-available St Modwen Olive-design five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house set over three floors.
The show-home-condition accommodation has been upgraded to a smart house, with advanced-data-cabling for Wi-fi, CCTV and alarm systems, plus a retractable TV and home entertainment unit.
The property comprises; hallway, lounge, open-plan family room-kitchen-dining room and a utility room-toilet on the ground floor. There are three double bedrooms, two with en-suites and a bathroom on the first floor and another two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.
French doors opening into the garden are a feature of the dual-aspect sitting room, while the open-plan room has grey wood-effect laminate flooring.
Shaker-style cream units fill the kitchen, which also has a central island with breakfast bar, six-ring gas hob with wok burner, stainless-steel extractor and double eye-level oven with glass splash back, under-counter and plinth lights, plus an integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer. This room also has French doors into the garden.
Upstairs, the pretty first-floor landing has a vaulted ceiling with floor-to-ceiling feature window where you can sit and enjoy the parkland views and beyond over open countryside.
Outside, the front garden contains a lawn, shrub borders and a path and the back is also lawned, and has a patio. A double-length garage has been divided in half to provide an additional office space or 'man cave' which can be accessed via the back garden. There is also a driveway and parking for three cars.
Most Read
- 1 Missing man’s family informed as body found
- 2 Weston was a 'massive key' in my development to England says Watkins
- 3 Location of Weston's new £3.2million health centre 'won't please everyone'
- 4 Call for eligible people to book for vaccine
- 5 Fundraiser to send 'beautiful boy' to Florida's Animal Kingdom
- 6 Vintage bus collector to expand storage site in Uphill
- 7 Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad
- 8 Alex Lipinski Trio to perform at Loves Lock-in gig
- 9 Boy's fundraising trail run for hospital charity
- 10 Better broadband speeds will equip town for digital economy
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £585,000
Location: Leedham Road, Locking Parklands, Weston
Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01934 267031
www.westcoast-properties.co.uk