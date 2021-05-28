News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Beautiful beach cottage in Brean

Author Picture Icon

By Karen Richards

Published: 11:00 AM May 28, 2021   
Swinging wooden cottage sign in front of driveway and turquoise property in Warren Road, Brean

The fabulous cottage leads straight onto Brean Beach - Credit: Hunters Estate Agents

A detached four-bedroom cottage with direct access to, and overlooking the beautiful sandy beach of Brean.  

Modernised throughout and offering versatile living accommodation, the ground floor comprises a storm porch, hallway, 29ft lounge-dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room, two double bedrooms with views towards the Mendips and a four-piece family bathroom. On the first floor are the other two further bedrooms, the master with an en-suite and large sun terrace overlooking the beach.  

sun terrace with glazed screen around, lawned garden underneath with beach behind

The sun terrace leading from the master bedroom provides stunning views of the beach - Credit: Hunters Estate Agents

The light and airy double-aspect lounge-diner has a side window and French doors with side panels, as well as an under-stairs cupboard.  

A range of units, a Neff five-burner induction hob, a Bosch double built-in oven, integrated microwave and integrated AEG dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has space for an American-style fridge-freezer, partial underfloor heating and a breakfast bar. The utility room has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. 

beige units in kitchen with beige brick-effect tiles, large hob with extractor, black sink and under counter bins

The modern kitchen includes top-brand integrated appliances - Credit: Hunters Estate Agents

The fourth bedroom has two wardrobes with in-eaves storage and access to the loft space. 

Outside, is a large back garden with lawn, flower beds, two patios, one at the bottom, enclosed by a glass wall providing gorgeous views, and the other leading from the property with a pergola, ideal for a hot tub. There are also several seating areas and steps leading to the beach.  

lounge with striped carpet, blue sofa, wooden coffee table, TV on wooden unit and French doors at far end

The lounge is flooded with light from the French doors with side panels - Credit: Hunters Estate Agents

The front has a double garage with electric roller door and plenty of driveway parking. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £525,000 

Location: Warren Road, Brean 

Agent: Hunters, 01275 840600 

www.hunters.com 

White sloping-roofed bedroom with French doors in the cottage in Warren Road, Brean

The master bedroom has French doors leading onto a balconied sun terrace - Credit: Hunters Estate Agents


Property of the Week
Brean News

