Beautiful beach cottage in Brean

Published: 11:00 AM May 28, 2021

A detached four-bedroom cottage with direct access to, and overlooking the beautiful sandy beach of Brean.

Modernised throughout and offering versatile living accommodation, the ground floor comprises a storm porch, hallway, 29ft lounge-dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room, two double bedrooms with views towards the Mendips and a four-piece family bathroom. On the first floor are the other two further bedrooms, the master with an en-suite and large sun terrace overlooking the beach.

The light and airy double-aspect lounge-diner has a side window and French doors with side panels, as well as an under-stairs cupboard.

A range of units, a Neff five-burner induction hob, a Bosch double built-in oven, integrated microwave and integrated AEG dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has space for an American-style fridge-freezer, partial underfloor heating and a breakfast bar. The utility room has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The fourth bedroom has two wardrobes with in-eaves storage and access to the loft space.

Outside, is a large back garden with lawn, flower beds, two patios, one at the bottom, enclosed by a glass wall providing gorgeous views, and the other leading from the property with a pergola, ideal for a hot tub. There are also several seating areas and steps leading to the beach.

The front has a double garage with electric roller door and plenty of driveway parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £525,000

Location: Warren Road, Brean

Agent: Hunters, 01275 840600

www.hunters.com

