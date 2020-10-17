Property Spotlight: Four-bedroom period guest house with annex
A stunning detached Georgian villa-style country house with spacious rooms and dreamy gardens, currently run as a guest house.
Dating back to 1841, the property was built as the country residence for one of Bristol’s most successful silk merchants, and has been updated and extended by the current owner, who is a builder.
It is approached via a sweeping driveway onto a grand entrance porch. The accommodation comprises a lounge featuring sash windows and a wood-burning stove with marble surround, a dining room which leads through to a garden room, a large country-style kitchen-breakfast room with range cooker, a utility room and bedroom with en-suite on the ground floor.
A turned staircase leads to a stained-glass window on the spacious landing, where access is provided to four double bedrooms, three with en-suites and a large family bathroom with roll-top bath. Each has large sash windows, high ceilings and garden views.
Well-established pretty gardens wrap around the house, providing sun, shade and seating amid beautiful trees, shrubs and flower beds.
The adjoining one-bedroom annex has a bedroom, dressing room, showroom, sitting room and its own private entrance.
The property has become a thriving B&B business and was awarded 4* Gold status by Visit England.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £?
Location: Claverham Road, Yatton
Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000
fineandcountry.com
