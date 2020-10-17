Advanced search

Property Spotlight: Four-bedroom period guest house with annex

PUBLISHED: 15:27 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 19 October 2020

The impressive Georgian villa.

The impressive Georgian villa.

Archant

A stunning detached Georgian villa-style country house with spacious rooms and dreamy gardens, currently run as a guest house.

The beautiful country kitchen.The beautiful country kitchen.

Dating back to 1841, the property was built as the country residence for one of Bristol’s most successful silk merchants, and has been updated and extended by the current owner, who is a builder.

It is approached via a sweeping driveway onto a grand entrance porch. The accommodation comprises a lounge featuring sash windows and a wood-burning stove with marble surround, a dining room which leads through to a garden room, a large country-style kitchen-breakfast room with range cooker, a utility room and bedroom with en-suite on the ground floor.

A turned staircase leads to a stained-glass window on the spacious landing, where access is provided to four double bedrooms, three with en-suites and a large family bathroom with roll-top bath. Each has large sash windows, high ceilings and garden views.

The pretty gardens of the Georgian country house.The pretty gardens of the Georgian country house.

Well-established pretty gardens wrap around the house, providing sun, shade and seating amid beautiful trees, shrubs and flower beds.

The adjoining one-bedroom annex has a bedroom, dressing room, showroom, sitting room and its own private entrance.

The property has become a thriving B&B business and was awarded 4* Gold status by Visit England.

One of the gorgeous bedrooms.One of the gorgeous bedrooms.

PROPERTY FACTS

The fine lounge of the period property in Yatton.The fine lounge of the period property in Yatton.

Price: £?

Location: Claverham Road, Yatton

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000

fineandcountry.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

