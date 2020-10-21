Advanced search

Property Spotlight: One-of-a-kind six-bedroom country house with panoramic views

PUBLISHED: 12:17 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 26 October 2020

The unique property.

The unique property.

Archant

Modern country home on the outskirts of a popular village with stunning views over an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The stylish and feature-filled kitchen.The stylish and feature-filled kitchen.

Built in 2002 and extended and refurbished to a luxurious specification, the property offers spacious and versatile accommodation comprising a reception hall, dining room, conservatory, drawing room, sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor.

From here the hallway leads to what could be a separate wing, which consists of a Jack and Jill shower room, a dressing room, another reception room which could be used as a home office, and a master bedroom suite.

A central oak staircase leads to a galleried landing with eaves storage, four double bedrooms, two with en-suites, a room ideal as a study or hobbies room and a family bathroom with bath and shower.

The beautiful panoramic views.The beautiful panoramic views.

The spacious dining room has double oak doors leading into an atrium-style conservatory. This has an attractive tiled floor with underfloor heating and doors leading onto the back terrace.

A cupboard housing the boiler and cloaks cupboard is also accessed from the hallway, which has double oak doors into the drawing room. This has an impressive brick fireplace and French doors leading onto the front terrace.

The kitchen has a range of bespoke ash Callerton units, a wall of sliding doors with electrically-operated blinds leading onto a side decked area, an integrated oven, steam oven and microwave combi-oven, induction hob with extractor, an integrated fridge, freezer, washing machine, dryer and instant hot water tap. It also has underfloor heating, plus a central island with a feature curved oak and granite worktop.

The drawing room.The drawing room.

French doors to the terrace and a walk-in wardrobe are features of the master bedroom, as is the en-suite which has twin basins, a double shower unit, corner bath and underfloor heating.

The substantial landscaped grounds are accessed via electric gates and an impressive sweeping driveway, plus there is ample parking and a double garage.

The stunning conservatory.The stunning conservatory.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £1,375,000

Location: Barton Road, Winscombe

Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 267018

www.robin-king.com

