News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Beautiful barn conversion with income potential

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 4:55 PM January 7, 2021   
stone barn conversion with French doors and surrounding windows on the left side and shrubs and wooden chairs in the garden at the front and a wooden gate to the right

The stone-built barn conversion is in the pretty North Somerset village of Congresbury - Credit: Robin King

A stunning stone-built five-bedroom barn conversion with two outbuildings, including a two-bedroom bungalow.  

The property, on the edge of the pretty village of Congresbury, was converted about 20 years ago from outbuildings on a Grade II-listed farm and has a modern, but relaxed, country atmosphere. 

The house comprises: a light and airy hallway, sitting room, kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a second bathroom and another four bedrooms. 

double bedroom with double bed recessed into back wall with small windows at ground level behind and a sloping ceiling with a Velux window in it on the right and a bedside table on the left and pictures and shelves on the white walls and a striped rug

The master bedroom has character features aplenty - Credit: Robin King

A log-burning stove and French windows opening onto the garden are features of the sitting room. And a good-sized kitchen opens into the dining room, which has pretty picture windows. 
Storage is provided by way of an insulated loft with flooring. 

white-walled dining room with large wooden table in the middle with six chairs around it and a grey rug underneath, three recessed portrait picture windows behind it, a breakfast bar with chair on the right under another timber-framed window

The dining room has three striking picture windows - Credit: Robin King

Outside, a large, secluded garden contains a lawn, a patio bordered by raised beds, a wildflower meadow, herbaceous border, roses, summerhouse, greenhouse, a variety of trees and a vegetable plot. The property benefits from far-reaching views over surrounding fields, farmland, woodland and the Mendip Hills beyond.

hallway with huge dark wood dresser with plants and plates on it in foreground and sitting room with white sofa and French doors in background

The light and airy hallway leads onto the sitting room - Credit: Robin King

The bungalow has a stylish, contemporary feel, built on the footprint of the old dairy in 2012. This has a small garden of its own with fruit trees and a patio, plus parking for at least two vehicles. 

The outbuilding is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to the relevant planning permission. 
 
PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £800,000 

Most Read

  1. 1 New business working to support the community
  2. 2 'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach
  3. 3 Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge
  1. 4 M5 sliproad to be expanded from one to two lanes
  2. 5 Weston hospital under 'significant' pressure due coronavirus cases
  3. 6 Coronavirus rates at highest level in North Somerset as nation goes into lockdown
  4. 7 "Worst ever" homes appeal
  5. 8 High Court judge says Birnbeck Pier should be sold this month
  6. 9 Woman dies after being hit by train
  7. 10 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home

Location: Park Road, Congresbury  

Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 267018 
www.robin-king.com 


Property of the Week
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Worle salon named best in area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Developments which could reshape North Somerset in 2021

Stephen Sumner

person

Weston band have back catalogue released - almost 56 years after forming

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus