Beautiful barn conversion with income potential

Published: 4:55 PM January 7, 2021

The stone-built barn conversion is in the pretty North Somerset village of Congresbury - Credit: Robin King

A stunning stone-built five-bedroom barn conversion with two outbuildings, including a two-bedroom bungalow.

The property, on the edge of the pretty village of Congresbury, was converted about 20 years ago from outbuildings on a Grade II-listed farm and has a modern, but relaxed, country atmosphere.

The house comprises: a light and airy hallway, sitting room, kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a second bathroom and another four bedrooms.

The master bedroom has character features aplenty - Credit: Robin King

A log-burning stove and French windows opening onto the garden are features of the sitting room. And a good-sized kitchen opens into the dining room, which has pretty picture windows.

Storage is provided by way of an insulated loft with flooring.

The dining room has three striking picture windows - Credit: Robin King

Outside, a large, secluded garden contains a lawn, a patio bordered by raised beds, a wildflower meadow, herbaceous border, roses, summerhouse, greenhouse, a variety of trees and a vegetable plot. The property benefits from far-reaching views over surrounding fields, farmland, woodland and the Mendip Hills beyond.

The light and airy hallway leads onto the sitting room - Credit: Robin King

The bungalow has a stylish, contemporary feel, built on the footprint of the old dairy in 2012. This has a small garden of its own with fruit trees and a patio, plus parking for at least two vehicles.

The outbuilding is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to the relevant planning permission.



Price: £800,000

Location: Park Road, Congresbury

Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 267018

www.robin-king.com



