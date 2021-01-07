Ad Feature
Beautiful barn conversion with income potential
- Credit: Robin King
A stunning stone-built five-bedroom barn conversion with two outbuildings, including a two-bedroom bungalow.
The property, on the edge of the pretty village of Congresbury, was converted about 20 years ago from outbuildings on a Grade II-listed farm and has a modern, but relaxed, country atmosphere.
The house comprises: a light and airy hallway, sitting room, kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a second bathroom and another four bedrooms.
A log-burning stove and French windows opening onto the garden are features of the sitting room. And a good-sized kitchen opens into the dining room, which has pretty picture windows.
Storage is provided by way of an insulated loft with flooring.
Outside, a large, secluded garden contains a lawn, a patio bordered by raised beds, a wildflower meadow, herbaceous border, roses, summerhouse, greenhouse, a variety of trees and a vegetable plot. The property benefits from far-reaching views over surrounding fields, farmland, woodland and the Mendip Hills beyond.
The bungalow has a stylish, contemporary feel, built on the footprint of the old dairy in 2012. This has a small garden of its own with fruit trees and a patio, plus parking for at least two vehicles.
The outbuilding is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to the relevant planning permission.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £800,000
Location: Park Road, Congresbury
Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 267018
www.robin-king.com