News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Contemporary detached home with development potential

person

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 11:08 PM March 3, 2021   
External view of a detached property in Dark Lane, Banwell, Weston-super-Mare. Conservatory with patio surround and brick single-storey building.

This home has a striking conservatory which floods light into the adjoining sitting room - Credit: House Fox

A stunning, one-of-a-kind five-bedroom detached home with planning permission to build a four-bedroom house in the grounds.  

The immaculate accommodation comprises, entrance hallway, sitting room, conservatory, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hallway, wet room, main bathroom and four bedrooms on the ground floor. A lower ground floor houses the fifth bedroom, currently used as a games room. 

The detached property in Dark Lane, Banwell, Weston-super-Mare has a lovely sitting room with wooden floor, white walls and ceiling adjoining a conservatory which floods the room with light.

The stunning sitting room is flooded with light from the conservatory - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

A central wood burner is a feature of the beautiful sitting room which is open-plan to the conservatory, flooding the room with light. The theme continues with the dining room, which has a wall of sliding doors leading onto a 29ft sun terrace which is decked with steel and glass surround and provides glorious countryside views. 

The contemporary kitchen is filled with grey gloss units, integrated dishwasher, washing machine and extractor hood. 

An oval freestanding bath and his and hers sinks dominate the luxury re-fitted bathroom, while two of the bedrooms include wardrobes. 

Outside of home for sale in Dark Lane, Banwell, Weston-super-Mare with artificial grass in front of the conservatory with a wicker egg chair on the left and shrubs and trees on the right.

There is an area of artificial grass at the side of the property - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

Outside, the gardens wraparound the property and contain a lawn at the front, an artificially-turfed side area and a paved back garden, all providing lovely views over open countryside. 

The gardens include a covered area for outside dining, a summerhouse and an outbuilding housing a sauna. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Garden waste charges for North Somerset households
  2. 2 Café to hold outdoor music events and stream gigs, thanks to grant
  3. 3 New owners bring guest house back into family name
  1. 4 Local mortgage broker launches in North Somerset
  2. 5 New crisis support service opens in town centre
  3. 6 No deaths from coronavirus in one area of North Somerset
  4. 7 Weekly Covid tests available for families of school and college students
  5. 8 Illegal tobacco products lead to suspended sentence
  6. 9 Worle pub due to be a nursery up for sale
  7. 10 Fears over Covid outbreaks as care homes prepare to open for visitors

At the front, electric entrance gates lead onto a sweeping driveway and a parking area for about 10 cars. 

single-storey building with conservatory on the left side and parking area and driveway in front for sale in Dark Lane, Banwell, Weston-super-Mare.

The property is approached via a driveway leading to a parking area for ten cars - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £740,000 

Location: Dark Lane, Banwell  

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242  

www.housefox.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Castlewood in Clevedon

Council's Clevedon offices could be redeveloped

Stephen Sumner

person
Baytree School artist's impression

Council agrees £14million budget for new special school site

Stephen Sumner

person
An artist's impression of what the Sovereign Shopping Centre could look like. 

North Somerset Council

Revealed: What the Sovereign Centre will look like after £1.7million...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Bright alongside her younger sister, Hannah, will start their walk in Weston next month.

Sisters take on Weston walk in father’s memory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus