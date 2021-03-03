Ad Feature
Contemporary detached home with development potential
- Credit: House Fox
A stunning, one-of-a-kind five-bedroom detached home with planning permission to build a four-bedroom house in the grounds.
The immaculate accommodation comprises, entrance hallway, sitting room, conservatory, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hallway, wet room, main bathroom and four bedrooms on the ground floor. A lower ground floor houses the fifth bedroom, currently used as a games room.
A central wood burner is a feature of the beautiful sitting room which is open-plan to the conservatory, flooding the room with light. The theme continues with the dining room, which has a wall of sliding doors leading onto a 29ft sun terrace which is decked with steel and glass surround and provides glorious countryside views.
The contemporary kitchen is filled with grey gloss units, integrated dishwasher, washing machine and extractor hood.
An oval freestanding bath and his and hers sinks dominate the luxury re-fitted bathroom, while two of the bedrooms include wardrobes.
Outside, the gardens wraparound the property and contain a lawn at the front, an artificially-turfed side area and a paved back garden, all providing lovely views over open countryside.
The gardens include a covered area for outside dining, a summerhouse and an outbuilding housing a sauna.
At the front, electric entrance gates lead onto a sweeping driveway and a parking area for about 10 cars.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £740,000
Location: Dark Lane, Banwell
Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242
www.housefox.co.uk