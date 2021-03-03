Contemporary detached home with development potential

Ad Feature

Published: 11:08 PM March 3, 2021

This home has a striking conservatory which floods light into the adjoining sitting room - Credit: House Fox

A stunning, one-of-a-kind five-bedroom detached home with planning permission to build a four-bedroom house in the grounds.

The immaculate accommodation comprises, entrance hallway, sitting room, conservatory, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hallway, wet room, main bathroom and four bedrooms on the ground floor. A lower ground floor houses the fifth bedroom, currently used as a games room.

The stunning sitting room is flooded with light from the conservatory - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

A central wood burner is a feature of the beautiful sitting room which is open-plan to the conservatory, flooding the room with light. The theme continues with the dining room, which has a wall of sliding doors leading onto a 29ft sun terrace which is decked with steel and glass surround and provides glorious countryside views.

The contemporary kitchen is filled with grey gloss units, integrated dishwasher, washing machine and extractor hood.

An oval freestanding bath and his and hers sinks dominate the luxury re-fitted bathroom, while two of the bedrooms include wardrobes.

There is an area of artificial grass at the side of the property - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

Outside, the gardens wraparound the property and contain a lawn at the front, an artificially-turfed side area and a paved back garden, all providing lovely views over open countryside.

The gardens include a covered area for outside dining, a summerhouse and an outbuilding housing a sauna.

At the front, electric entrance gates lead onto a sweeping driveway and a parking area for about 10 cars.

The property is approached via a driveway leading to a parking area for ten cars - Credit: House Fox Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £740,000

Location: Dark Lane, Banwell

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242

www.housefox.co.uk