News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 1:18 PM February 11, 2021   
L-shaped beige rendered one-level property with lawn in front and tree to the right

The pretty single-level home is surrounded by gorgeous grounds - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A substantial five-bedroom, one-level, detached home in a hillside position, providing far-reaching views and extensive gardens of about an acre. 

garden with building on the right, bench in front and lawn with shrubs and a pond and a mature tree on the left

The gorgeous gardens are ordered into defined areas - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on Worlebury Hill, next to the golf course, the individual home has more than 3,000 square feet of accommodation set in an idyllic semi-rural position with spectacular views over Sand Bay towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh Coastline.  

The versatile home, which can accommodate six bedrooms if desired, comprises; entrance vestibule, L-shaped hallway, living room, dining room, office, cloakroom, kitchen-breakfast-family room, utility room and the bedrooms, which are accessed off an inner hallway.

living room with glass coffee table in foreground, cream walls and carpet with an inglenook fireplace with grey brick-effect surround on the back wall

The living room has a feature inglenook fireplace and ceiling beams - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Panoramic views can be enjoyed in the expansive, dual-aspect living room, which features a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with brick canopy and surround. Patio doors leading to the garden can be found here and in the dining room. 

A large home office could be used as a sixth bedroom or a playroom.  

kitchen with beige walls, cream units, including a central island and breakfast bar with four bar stools in front, Range cooker on the left and a window at the back

The stylish and contemporary kitchen has a lovely central island breakfast bar - Credit: Debbie Fortune

The undoubted heart of the house is the kitchen-breakfast-family room, with the kitchen including an array of painted oak units with ample storage, a breakfast bar, quality appliances including fridge and freezer, dishwasher, range cooker and canopy, plus a wine chiller. The spacious utility room has a walk-in airing cupboard, cupboards and a sink. 

A walk-through dressing room and impressive en-suite bathroom featuring Corinthian-style pillars and separate shower cubicle make up the master bedroom suite. 

dining room with beige walls, wooden floor, table and chairs on the left, sofa along right-hand wall and patio doors the full width of the back of the room

The dining room is a lovely living space with its wall of patio doors - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to revamp Weston's Marine Lake
  2. 2 Prime Minister praises Somerset’s coronavirus response
  3. 3 Council re-affirms commitment to compulsory purchase of Birnbeck Pier
  1. 4 Plans to uncover hillfort move forward
  2. 5 Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings
  3. 6 Pair rescued from clifftop handed £200 fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations
  4. 7 New community project to tackle loneliness
  5. 8 New vision proposed for Weston’s Sovereign Centre
  6. 9 Nominate a key worker for their support during the pandemic
  7. 10 Work begins to transform SeaQuarium into mini-golf complex

Outside, the garden is framed on both sides by mature trees, with established woodland at the bottom. Defined areas include an entertaining space with terrace and deck with a pathway leading to a wooden cabana. There is an ornamental pond and a stable block/piggery with a level base in front currently housing a static caravan. Beyond the garden is a paddock. 

The property is approached via an in-and-out driveway with parking and turning circle leading to a substantial garage/workshop with space for a number of vehicles. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £998,000 

Location: Worlebury Hill Road, Weston 

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 862370 

www.debbiefortune.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Homebase unit in Queensway District Centre, Worle.

Exclusive

REVEALED: Three national retailers to move into shopping district this year

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Dan Fisher, aged 45, of Weston-super-Mare, has won a £300,000 National Lottery scratchcard.

Weston furniture maker wins £300k scratchcard jackpot

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
white bungalow with two dormers either end and integral garage on left and big grey driveway garden with wall and gateway in front

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Recently-built large detached home with annex

By Karen Richards

person
People inside the premises were seen congregated around tables, not socially distancing or wearing face masks. 

Farm fined £1k for serving customers cider in lockdown

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus