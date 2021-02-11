Ad Feature
Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings
- Credit: Debbie Fortune
A substantial five-bedroom, one-level, detached home in a hillside position, providing far-reaching views and extensive gardens of about an acre.
Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on Worlebury Hill, next to the golf course, the individual home has more than 3,000 square feet of accommodation set in an idyllic semi-rural position with spectacular views over Sand Bay towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh Coastline.
The versatile home, which can accommodate six bedrooms if desired, comprises; entrance vestibule, L-shaped hallway, living room, dining room, office, cloakroom, kitchen-breakfast-family room, utility room and the bedrooms, which are accessed off an inner hallway.
Panoramic views can be enjoyed in the expansive, dual-aspect living room, which features a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with brick canopy and surround. Patio doors leading to the garden can be found here and in the dining room.
A large home office could be used as a sixth bedroom or a playroom.
The undoubted heart of the house is the kitchen-breakfast-family room, with the kitchen including an array of painted oak units with ample storage, a breakfast bar, quality appliances including fridge and freezer, dishwasher, range cooker and canopy, plus a wine chiller. The spacious utility room has a walk-in airing cupboard, cupboards and a sink.
A walk-through dressing room and impressive en-suite bathroom featuring Corinthian-style pillars and separate shower cubicle make up the master bedroom suite.
Outside, the garden is framed on both sides by mature trees, with established woodland at the bottom. Defined areas include an entertaining space with terrace and deck with a pathway leading to a wooden cabana. There is an ornamental pond and a stable block/piggery with a level base in front currently housing a static caravan. Beyond the garden is a paddock.
The property is approached via an in-and-out driveway with parking and turning circle leading to a substantial garage/workshop with space for a number of vehicles.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £998,000
Location: Worlebury Hill Road, Weston
Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 862370
www.debbiefortune.co.uk