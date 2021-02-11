Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings

Ad Feature

Published: 1:18 PM February 11, 2021

The pretty single-level home is surrounded by gorgeous grounds - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A substantial five-bedroom, one-level, detached home in a hillside position, providing far-reaching views and extensive gardens of about an acre.

The gorgeous gardens are ordered into defined areas - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on Worlebury Hill, next to the golf course, the individual home has more than 3,000 square feet of accommodation set in an idyllic semi-rural position with spectacular views over Sand Bay towards the Bristol Channel and Welsh Coastline.

The versatile home, which can accommodate six bedrooms if desired, comprises; entrance vestibule, L-shaped hallway, living room, dining room, office, cloakroom, kitchen-breakfast-family room, utility room and the bedrooms, which are accessed off an inner hallway.

The living room has a feature inglenook fireplace and ceiling beams - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Panoramic views can be enjoyed in the expansive, dual-aspect living room, which features a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with brick canopy and surround. Patio doors leading to the garden can be found here and in the dining room.

A large home office could be used as a sixth bedroom or a playroom.

The stylish and contemporary kitchen has a lovely central island breakfast bar - Credit: Debbie Fortune

The undoubted heart of the house is the kitchen-breakfast-family room, with the kitchen including an array of painted oak units with ample storage, a breakfast bar, quality appliances including fridge and freezer, dishwasher, range cooker and canopy, plus a wine chiller. The spacious utility room has a walk-in airing cupboard, cupboards and a sink.

A walk-through dressing room and impressive en-suite bathroom featuring Corinthian-style pillars and separate shower cubicle make up the master bedroom suite.

The dining room is a lovely living space with its wall of patio doors - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Outside, the garden is framed on both sides by mature trees, with established woodland at the bottom. Defined areas include an entertaining space with terrace and deck with a pathway leading to a wooden cabana. There is an ornamental pond and a stable block/piggery with a level base in front currently housing a static caravan. Beyond the garden is a paddock.

The property is approached via an in-and-out driveway with parking and turning circle leading to a substantial garage/workshop with space for a number of vehicles.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £998,000

Location: Worlebury Hill Road, Weston

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 862370

www.debbiefortune.co.uk