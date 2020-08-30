Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views

The impressive exterior. Archant

A five-bedroom detached family home, backing onto Weston Woods and offering extensive views over Weston, Worle and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The immaculate lounge. The immaculate lounge.

Situated between Milton Hillside and Worlebury, the house features a storm porch and entrance hall at a lower-ground-floor level.

It has a large lounge with a balcony making the most of the views, a kitchen-breakfast room with a utility room at the back, a dining room, a fifth bedroom or study, and a toilet on the ground floor.

The first floor provides four double bedrooms with an en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe in the master, plus a large family bathroom.

Tiered, sunny gardens provide views over Worle and there is a good-size driveway in front of an integral double garage. The property is offered with the benefit of no onward chain.

The extensive views over Weston. The extensive views over Weston.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £460,000

The stunning garden. The stunning garden.

Location: Milbury Gardens, Worlebury, Weston

Agent: Avery, 01934 614893

averyea.co.uk