Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views

PUBLISHED: 12:48 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 18 September 2020

The impressive exterior.

The impressive exterior.

Archant

A five-bedroom detached family home, backing onto Weston Woods and offering extensive views over Weston, Worle and beyond.

The immaculate lounge.The immaculate lounge.

Situated between Milton Hillside and Worlebury, the house features a storm porch and entrance hall at a lower-ground-floor level.

It has a large lounge with a balcony making the most of the views, a kitchen-breakfast room with a utility room at the back, a dining room, a fifth bedroom or study, and a toilet on the ground floor.

The first floor provides four double bedrooms with an en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe in the master, plus a large family bathroom.

Tiered, sunny gardens provide views over Worle and there is a good-size driveway in front of an integral double garage. The property is offered with the benefit of no onward chain.

The extensive views over Weston.The extensive views over Weston.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £460,000

The stunning garden.The stunning garden.

Location: Milbury Gardens, Worlebury, Weston

Agent: Avery, 01934 614893

averyea.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

More from Property

Ad Feature Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views

12:48 Karen Richards
The impressive exterior.

A five-bedroom detached family home, backing onto Weston Woods and offering extensive views over Weston, Worle and beyond.

Read more

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

Sunday, August 30, 2020 Lily Newton-Browne
A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

A housing development worth £32million has been given the green light near Weston.

Read more
Hutton Weston-super-Mare

Banwell bypass and new school plans progress

Friday, August 28, 2020 Vicky Angear
The Banwell bypass route.

Long-awaited plans for a Banwell bypass, a new school and improved infrastructure are progressing as North Somerset Council finalised the terms of its contract with Homes England.

Read more

More than 80 homes hit by power cut

Friday, August 28, 2020 Lily Newton-Browne
Jasmine Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

More than 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this morning (Friday).

Read more
Highbridge Somerset

Neighbours critical of plans for more than 90 homes in village

Friday, August 28, 2020 Henry Woodsford
The site in Ebdon Road. Picture: Simon Pashley

Plans to build more than 90 homes in a village are ‘not sustainable’, according to nearby homeowner.

Read more
Wick St Lawrence

Comments on new local plan encouraged

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Henry Woodsford

Congresbury Residents Action Group (CRAG) has emailed supporters to highlight North Somerset Council’s latest consultation document linked to the development of a new local plan.

Read more
Congresbury

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views

The impressive exterior.

Pub closes after positive coronavirus test

The George Inn in Wedmore.Picture: Google Street View

Cyclist dies after collision with car

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff member at GP surgery tests positive for coronavirus

Mendip Vale's Congresbury practice has been used as a coronavirus hot site.

Bristol Aiport lodges appeal against refusal to expand facilities

An artist's impression of Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport