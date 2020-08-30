Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views
PUBLISHED: 12:48 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 18 September 2020
Archant
A five-bedroom detached family home, backing onto Weston Woods and offering extensive views over Weston, Worle and beyond.
Situated between Milton Hillside and Worlebury, the house features a storm porch and entrance hall at a lower-ground-floor level.
It has a large lounge with a balcony making the most of the views, a kitchen-breakfast room with a utility room at the back, a dining room, a fifth bedroom or study, and a toilet on the ground floor.
The first floor provides four double bedrooms with an en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe in the master, plus a large family bathroom.
Tiered, sunny gardens provide views over Worle and there is a good-size driveway in front of an integral double garage. The property is offered with the benefit of no onward chain.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £460,000
Location: Milbury Gardens, Worlebury, Weston
Agent: Avery, 01934 614893
averyea.co.uk
