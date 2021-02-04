News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Recently-built large detached home with annex

By Karen Richards

Published: 11:01 AM February 4, 2021   
white bungalow with two dormers either end and integral garage on left and big grey driveway garden with wall and gateway in front

There's plenty of off-road parking at the front of this exceptional property - Credit: House Fox

A five/six-bedroom detached modern home with separate one-bedroom annex in a popular Weston village. 

Built in 2016, the property offers a contemporary open-plan living area and versatility with its second reception room, entrance hall and three bedrooms downstairs, including the master suite. There is also a cloakroom and utility room on this floor. 

bedroom with double bed with metal bedframe and blanket box in front, beige carpet and cream walls and French doors on the left and door at the back on right

The master bedroom has French doors leading to the garden - Credit: House Fox

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, one en-suite, and a bathroom. 

Bi-folding doors opening onto the back garden provide a light and airy kitchen-diner-living area which is the heart of the home, kept warm in the winter months by underfloor heating. The kitchen has beige gloss units with matching worktops, breakfast bar, five-ring gas hob with extractor over, an eye-level double oven, space for a fridge freezer, and an integral dishwasher.  

open-plan kitchen-diner-living space with bi-folding doors opening onto garden beyond

The delightful open-plan kitchen-diner-living area has bi-folding doors to the garden - Credit: House Fox

The large master bedroom has built-in cupboards, French doors to the garden, and an en-suite with a double walk-in shower. 

Built-in wardrobes are a feature of two of the first-floor bedrooms, while the other contains an en-suite shower room. The main bathroom boasts a corner spa-bath and a double shower. 

beige kitchen in a rectangular shape to separate it from the dining area with black eye-level double ovens on right in foreground

The stylish kitchen includes an eye-level double oven - Credit: House Fox


A large driveway at the front of the property offers parking for about six vehicles, which leads to an integral garage with electric roll-up door, power and lighting. 

The back garden is mainly lawn, with the annex at the end featuring a bathroom, kitchen and living room.  

back of bungalow with bi-folding doors taking up left-hand side, roof windows and immaculate lawn in front with fence down left-hand side and front of annex glimpsed on right

The back of the property with its immaculate lawn and annex at the bottom - Credit: House Fox

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £675,000 

Location: Wolvershill Road, Banwell  

Agent: House Fox, 01934 267057 

www.housefox.co.uk 

