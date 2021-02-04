Recently-built large detached home with annex

Ad Feature

A five/six-bedroom detached modern home with separate one-bedroom annex in a popular Weston village.

Built in 2016, the property offers a contemporary open-plan living area and versatility with its second reception room, entrance hall and three bedrooms downstairs, including the master suite. There is also a cloakroom and utility room on this floor.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, one en-suite, and a bathroom.

Bi-folding doors opening onto the back garden provide a light and airy kitchen-diner-living area which is the heart of the home, kept warm in the winter months by underfloor heating. The kitchen has beige gloss units with matching worktops, breakfast bar, five-ring gas hob with extractor over, an eye-level double oven, space for a fridge freezer, and an integral dishwasher.

The large master bedroom has built-in cupboards, French doors to the garden, and an en-suite with a double walk-in shower.

Built-in wardrobes are a feature of two of the first-floor bedrooms, while the other contains an en-suite shower room. The main bathroom boasts a corner spa-bath and a double shower.

A large driveway at the front of the property offers parking for about six vehicles, which leads to an integral garage with electric roll-up door, power and lighting.

The back garden is mainly lawn, with the annex at the end featuring a bathroom, kitchen and living room.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £675,000

Location: Wolvershill Road, Banwell

Agent: House Fox, 01934 267057

