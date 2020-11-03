Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex
PUBLISHED: 13:14 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 10 November 2020
Archant
Beautifully-converted stables offering modern-day living with four double bedrooms, a two-double-bedroom annex, generous grounds and several outbuildings.
The stylish residence, suitable for dual occupation, backs onto farmland overlooking the Mendip Hills. Accessed via electric gates, it stands in three quarters of an acre.
A stunning kitchen-family room is the heart of the home, with stable doors, garden views and hand-made, hand-painted oak units with marble worktops, including a large island with wine coolers.
A cosy sitting room has a log burning stove, feature fireplace and pretty window seat, while the large hall houses stylish storage. There is also a utility room, cloakroom and a lobby entrance to the annex and back of the property on the ground floor.
Upstairs, a bright landing with countryside views and storage, gives access to four double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.
With its own entrance, as well as one from the main house, the annex ground floor comprises entrance hall and cloakroom, kitchen and lounge-dining room. The upstairs has two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate shower.
Outside, a winding driveway sweeps around the property, offering plenty of parking and a choice of entrances.
The front garden includes a patio, large lawn with shrub borders and a swing seat surrounded by rockery and oak trees. A timber outbuilding with power, lighting, cloakroom and wood-burning stove make a perfect office.
A large double garage is located at the side of the annex, with an almost secret garden behind.
A stone-built workshop with another private garden could be converted to additional living space if required.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: On application
Location: Stonewell Lane, Congresbury
Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000
fineandcountry.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.