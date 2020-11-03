Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex

PUBLISHED: 13:14 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 10 November 2020

The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

Archant

Beautifully-converted stables offering modern-day living with four double bedrooms, a two-double-bedroom annex, generous grounds and several outbuildings.

The country kitchen has been hand-made.The country kitchen has been hand-made.

The stylish residence, suitable for dual occupation, backs onto farmland overlooking the Mendip Hills. Accessed via electric gates, it stands in three quarters of an acre.

A stunning kitchen-family room is the heart of the home, with stable doors, garden views and hand-made, hand-painted oak units with marble worktops, including a large island with wine coolers.

A cosy sitting room has a log burning stove, feature fireplace and pretty window seat, while the large hall houses stylish storage. There is also a utility room, cloakroom and a lobby entrance to the annex and back of the property on the ground floor.

The gardens are immaculate.The gardens are immaculate.

Upstairs, a bright landing with countryside views and storage, gives access to four double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

With its own entrance, as well as one from the main house, the annex ground floor comprises entrance hall and cloakroom, kitchen and lounge-dining room. The upstairs has two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate shower.

Outside, a winding driveway sweeps around the property, offering plenty of parking and a choice of entrances.

The sunny sitting room.The sunny sitting room.

The front garden includes a patio, large lawn with shrub borders and a swing seat surrounded by rockery and oak trees. A timber outbuilding with power, lighting, cloakroom and wood-burning stove make a perfect office.

A large double garage is located at the side of the annex, with an almost secret garden behind.

A stone-built workshop with another private garden could be converted to additional living space if required.

One of the stylish bedrooms.One of the stylish bedrooms.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: On application

Location: Stonewell Lane, Congresbury

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000

fineandcountry.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

More from Property

Ad Feature Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex

22 minutes ago Karen Richards
The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

Beautifully-converted stables offering modern-day living with four double bedrooms, a two-double-bedroom annex, generous grounds and several outbuildings.

Read more

Weston care home shows care to the community

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Jacqueline Cadogan
Roy Horsnell. Picture: Jamie Gunn

Staff and residents at a nursing home near Weston pulled together to collect food items to fill their harvest festival baskets which will be donated to the town’s Foodbank.

Read more
Weston North Somerset

Village parish council welcomes potential influx of buyers looking to leave Bristol

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Carrington Walker
A showhome in Bilbie Grange.

Banwell faces a potential influx of buyers searching for a city getaway.

Read more
Bristol Coronavirus Banwell

Ad Feature Property Spotlight: One-of-a-kind six-bedroom country house with panoramic views

Monday, October 26, 2020 Karen Richards
The unique property.

Modern country home on the outskirts of a popular village with stunning views over an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Read more

Weston care provider celebrates staff and offers more jobs opportunities

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Jacqueline Cadogan
Home Instead senior caregivers celebratory picnic.at Ashcombe Park, Weston.

A Weston care company has celebrated long-serving staff who also worked throughout the pandemic.

Read more
Weston North Somerset

Ad Feature Property Spotlight: Four-bedroom period guest house with annex

Monday, October 19, 2020 Karen Richards
The impressive Georgian villa.

A stunning detached Georgian villa-style country house with spacious rooms and dreamy gardens, currently run as a guest house.

Read more

Appeal for 46 homes on waterlogged site gets go-ahead

Saturday, October 17, 2020 Daniel Mumby
Proposed site for 46 homes on the B3139 Walrow in Highbridge.

A total of 46 new homes will be built on a Somerset site that is ‘often waterlogged’ according to a planning inspector, who ruled other factors outweighed the flood risk.

Read more

Most Read

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Shop Local: Toy shop launches Christmas toy drive after lockdown support

John with some of this year's most-wanted Christmas toys.

Gang jailed after violent attacks in Weston

Bristol Crown Court

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Shop Local: Toy shop launches Christmas toy drive after lockdown support

John with some of this year's most-wanted Christmas toys.

Gang jailed after violent attacks in Weston

Bristol Crown Court

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex

The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

Domestic abuse victims can leave home to access help in lockdown

Victims of Domestic abuse are able to leave their homes to escape danger and find a place of safety.

Almost 100 sewage spills in Weston leads to calls for improved water quality

Campaigners against sewage spillage on to Weston beach.

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

School to host UK youth eco summit day

Two electric charging points were installed in the school's car park last year. Picture: Shane Dean