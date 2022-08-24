Partnership
Upgraded four-bedroom family home
- Credit: House Fox
An immaculate detached four-bedroom house for sale in Weston Village.
The accommodation comprises; hallway, lounge, kitchen-dining area, utility room, cloakroom and conservatory on the ground floor, with the bedrooms, the master en-suite and main bathroom upstairs.
Upgrades have been made by the current owners, including engineered oak flooring in the lounge, hallway and kitchen, a new boiler in 2018, roof renewed and double glazing replaced last year, the kitchen refitted in 2020 and the outside of the house has been repainted.
Double doors to the back garden can be found in the bright lounge, while the conservatory has an insulated roof and leads to the back garden.
A range of modern units with under-lighting, wooden worktops and plumbing for a dishwasher are features of the dual-aspect kitchen, which has a door to the utility room. This has space for a fridge-freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, wine rack, wall unit and a door to the conservatory.
An airing cupboard and loft access can be found on the landing, while fitted wardrobes can be found in the master and second bedrooms.
Outside, the front has a garage and parking and the low-maintenance back garden is laid to patio and stone chippings.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £415,000
Location: Bransby Way, Weston Village
Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242
www.housefox.co.uk