Upgraded four-bedroom family home

By Karen Richards

Published: 12:39 PM August 24, 2022
Dark grey-painted detached house with storm porch, attached garage on right, pathway with a low stone wall and planting.

The handsome property has not long had a repaint - Credit: House Fox

An immaculate detached four-bedroom house for sale in Weston Village.

The accommodation comprises; hallway, lounge, kitchen-dining area, utility room, cloakroom and conservatory on the ground floor, with the bedrooms, the master en-suite and main bathroom upstairs.

Large lounge with bright yellow painted walls on two sides, yellow wallpaper on left, wood flooring, furniture and a window.

The cheerful lounge is flooded with light from both ends - Credit: House Fox

Upgrades have been made by the current owners, including engineered oak flooring in the lounge, hallway and kitchen, a new boiler in 2018, roof renewed and double glazing replaced last year, the kitchen refitted in 2020 and the outside of the house has been repainted.

Double doors to the back garden can be found in the bright lounge, while the conservatory has an insulated roof and leads to the back garden.

Dining area of an open-plan kitchen-diner with round glass table and checked chairs, light wood-panel-effect wallpaper, clock

The kitchen has a separate dining area - Credit: House Fox

A range of modern units with under-lighting, wooden worktops and plumbing for a dishwasher are features of the dual-aspect kitchen, which has a door to the utility room. This has space for a fridge-freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, wine rack, wall unit and a door to the conservatory.

An airing cupboard and loft access can be found on the landing, while fitted wardrobes can be found in the master and second bedrooms.

Conservatory with tiled flooring, rug by door which has pulled back voile, grey leather corner sofa, garden wall and shed.

The good-sized conservatory is a lovely place to sit in - Credit: House Fox

Outside, the front has a garage and parking and the low-maintenance back garden is laid to patio and stone chippings.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £415,000

Location: Bransby Way, Weston Village

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242

www.housefox.co.uk 

