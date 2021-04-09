News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Modern, versatile living in a historic manor house

person

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 9:00 AM April 9, 2021   
Grade-11 listed white Georgian facade manor house in Christon, Axbridge with lawn and circular driveway.

The impressive Grade II-listed manor house originates from the 17th century, despite the Georgian façade - Credit: Fine & Country

A grand 17th-century four-double-bedroom manor house, with two-bedroom annex, set in four acres of land in a medieval Somerset village. 

Given a Georgian façade in 1824, the Grade-II listed home, in the rural community of Christon, is approached via an imposing stone wall, gated entrance with grand pillars and across a sweeping gravel driveway with a magnificent copper beech tree in the middle. 

sitting room with white sofas, patterned rugs, windows at the back and French doors on right and fireplace.

One of the delightful period reception rooms - Credit: Fine & Country


The house comprises; entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hallway, lobby, boot room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor consists of a drawing room, the main bathroom and the bedrooms, the master being en-suite. 

Features of the sitting room include an original fireplace and log burner, French doors opening onto the formal gardens, workings shutters, window seats, picture rails and a Jotul wood-burning stove set into the chimney recess, with a slate hearth and carved marble surround. 

hallway with wooden floor, red pattern rug, staircase in front left and doors off, in the manor house in Christon.

The large hallway - Credit: Fine & Country


An original ornate fireplace with finely-carved Jacobean mantlepiece is the focal point of the upstairs drawing room, which also has wood-panelled walls and two window seats. 

An open-plan kitchen-dining room and family room make up the annex ground floor, with the bedrooms and a bathroom, including bath and shower, upstairs. The wide inglenook fireplace in the sitting room is believed to have housed the original range and bread oven and now contains a large wood-burning stove. It has a separate entrance plus a lockable door upstairs leading to the main house, so could be easily merged again if required. 

country kitchen-diner with wooden units and tables, window on left and back in manor house in Christon.

The bright and airy kitchen-breakfast room features an island and a two-oven aga - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside, mature gardens surround the house, made up of a walled garden of well-stocked mature borders, ornamental gardens, orchard, wildlife area, fruit trees, a weathered historic stone-carved family crest, a rose walk and a hidden gravel seating area. 


An enclosed courtyard can be found at the back of the property, with a large workshop and another walled courtyard beyond. There is also a large four-car garage and parking area off the circular driveway. 

Lawned garden with snowdrops in foreground and the manor house in Christon in the background.

The grounds are substantial and made up of many elements - Credit: Fine & Country

A rear courtyard can be accessed through the inner hallway, where the boiler house is situated. To the right of the house is an enclosed cider orchard/paddock of 1.25 hectares, which is currently grazed with several rare-breed sheep. 
 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide price: £1,250,000 

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston restaurants reopening outside on April 12
  2. 2 Weston Marine Lake outdoor swimming plans reach key milestone
  3. 3 Husband and wife launch Cheddar Pizza House in lockdown
  1. 4 April 12 reopening: Weston shops preparing for spending spree
  2. 5 Proposal to reduce traffic on rural roads withdrawn
  3. 6 North Somerset antisocial behaviour orders come into force
  4. 7 The Playhouse announces reopening date this summer
  5. 8 Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event
  6. 9 Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic
  7. 10 Stunning detached stone cottage in sought-after area of Weston

Location: Christon, Axbridge 

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000 

fineandcountry.com 


Property of the Week
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Here is a list of some of the best dog-friendly walks within an hour’s drive of Weston.  

Woodland

Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Map of roads subject to proposed traffic order

Plan to cut traffic on rural roads

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Liam Shepherd and his mum, Kimberley Shepherd/

North Somerset Resident

Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'

Carrington Walker

person
Rules for when pubs reopen

What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus