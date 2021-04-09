Modern, versatile living in a historic manor house

Ad Feature

Published: 9:00 AM April 9, 2021

The impressive Grade II-listed manor house originates from the 17th century, despite the Georgian façade - Credit: Fine & Country

A grand 17th-century four-double-bedroom manor house, with two-bedroom annex, set in four acres of land in a medieval Somerset village.

Given a Georgian façade in 1824, the Grade-II listed home, in the rural community of Christon, is approached via an imposing stone wall, gated entrance with grand pillars and across a sweeping gravel driveway with a magnificent copper beech tree in the middle.

One of the delightful period reception rooms - Credit: Fine & Country



The house comprises; entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen-breakfast room, inner hallway, lobby, boot room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor consists of a drawing room, the main bathroom and the bedrooms, the master being en-suite.

Features of the sitting room include an original fireplace and log burner, French doors opening onto the formal gardens, workings shutters, window seats, picture rails and a Jotul wood-burning stove set into the chimney recess, with a slate hearth and carved marble surround.

The large hallway - Credit: Fine & Country



An original ornate fireplace with finely-carved Jacobean mantlepiece is the focal point of the upstairs drawing room, which also has wood-panelled walls and two window seats.

An open-plan kitchen-dining room and family room make up the annex ground floor, with the bedrooms and a bathroom, including bath and shower, upstairs. The wide inglenook fireplace in the sitting room is believed to have housed the original range and bread oven and now contains a large wood-burning stove. It has a separate entrance plus a lockable door upstairs leading to the main house, so could be easily merged again if required.

The bright and airy kitchen-breakfast room features an island and a two-oven aga - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside, mature gardens surround the house, made up of a walled garden of well-stocked mature borders, ornamental gardens, orchard, wildlife area, fruit trees, a weathered historic stone-carved family crest, a rose walk and a hidden gravel seating area.



An enclosed courtyard can be found at the back of the property, with a large workshop and another walled courtyard beyond. There is also a large four-car garage and parking area off the circular driveway.

The grounds are substantial and made up of many elements - Credit: Fine & Country

A rear courtyard can be accessed through the inner hallway, where the boiler house is situated. To the right of the house is an enclosed cider orchard/paddock of 1.25 hectares, which is currently grazed with several rare-breed sheep.



PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £1,250,000

Location: Christon, Axbridge

Agent: Fine and Country, 01275 859000

fineandcountry.com



