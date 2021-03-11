Luxurious four-bedroom post office conversion

Ad Feature

Published: 10:56 PM March 11, 2021

The modern-looking house used to be the village post office - Credit: Robin King

A stunning four double-bedroom conversion of a well-known building in the heart of the North Somerset village of Claverham.

Boasting quality fixtures and fittings throughout, whilst retaining its original charm, the one-of-a-kind spacious house embraces open-plan living and comprises; porch, lounge-dining room, sitting room, kitchen, playroom, back lobby and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

The elegant lounge-diner is flooded with light from two windows - Credit: Robin King

Upstairs are the bedrooms, including a master suite, and the main bathroom.

The master en-suite has gold fittings and his and hers basins - Credit: Robin King

The elegant lounge-diner is flooded with light from two windows and features parquet flooring, a fireplace with log-burner and vintage-style radiators. The dining area can accommodate a large table and has attractive recesses with shelving and cupboards.

The large dining room can easily accommodate a setting for 10 people - Credit: Robin King

A separate sitting room is a cosy area, partially separated from the lounge with shelving. From here the playroom is accessed, separated by double doors recessed into shelving and cupboards.

The sitting room features parquet flooring and is separated from the other reception rooms by shelving - Credit: Robin King

An extensive range of heritage-green units with gold-coloured handles fill the kitchen, plus an integrated dishwasher, microwave, fridge-freezer and halogen hob. A large island has two built-in ovens and provides a breakfast bar and seating.

The contemporary kitchen has sage-green units and an island breakfast bar, all with gold fittings - Credit: Robin King

The principal bedroom suite has a dressing room with fitted wardrobes leading to a luxurious en-suite with marble-effect tiling, his and hers basins with gold-coloured fittings set in cabinets with drawers and a walk-in shower.

Front and side gardens contain a large lawn, two seating areas and a shed. There is parking for two cars at the back of the property.



PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £625,000

Location: High Street, Claverham

Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 876226

www.robin-king.com



