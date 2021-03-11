News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Luxurious four-bedroom post office conversion

Report By Karen Richards

Published: 10:56 PM March 11, 2021   
Post office conversion with top half-rendered with cream paint and bottom sandstone brick, green door set into storm porch and lawned front garden with a path leading to the front door and triangular patio area on left. High Street Claverham

The modern-looking house used to be the village post office - Credit: Robin King

A stunning four double-bedroom conversion of a well-known building in the heart of the North Somerset village of Claverham.  

Boasting quality fixtures and fittings throughout, whilst retaining its original charm, the one-of-a-kind spacious house embraces open-plan living and comprises; porch, lounge-dining room, sitting room, kitchen, playroom, back lobby and a cloakroom on the ground floor. 

The lounge-diner of the house in High Street Claverham for sale has a white sofa and chair with a wooden coffee table, vintage radiator under the lounge window and door to the left of the window and another window in the dining area behind with table.

The elegant lounge-diner is flooded with light from two windows - Credit: Robin King

Upstairs are the bedrooms, including a master suite, and the main bathroom. 

The en-suite to the master bedroom of the former post office in High Street Claverham has his and hers basins on top of a drawered unit with gold handles on the left and a tiled inset shower on the right

The master en-suite has gold fittings and his and hers basins - Credit: Robin King

The elegant lounge-diner is flooded with light from two windows and features parquet flooring, a fireplace with log-burner and vintage-style radiators. The dining area can accommodate a large table and has attractive recesses with shelving and cupboards.  

The large dining room of the house in High Street Claverham for sale which has parquet flooring, sage-green walls and a wooden table and chairs for eight people and window and door on the right

The large dining room can easily accommodate a setting for 10 people - Credit: Robin King

A separate sitting room is a cosy area, partially separated from the lounge with shelving. From here the playroom is accessed, separated by double doors recessed into shelving and cupboards. 

Sitting room in the house in High Street Claverham with parquet floor, beige sofa in front of a TV on the wall with white cupboard underneath, pictures and shelving

The sitting room features parquet flooring and is separated from the other reception rooms by shelving - Credit: Robin King

An extensive range of heritage-green units with gold-coloured handles fill the kitchen, plus an integrated dishwasher, microwave, fridge-freezer and halogen hob. A large island has two built-in ovens and provides a breakfast bar and seating.  

Kitchen in the house for sale in High Street Claverham has sage-green units, white marble worktops and a breakfast bar island with stools and downlighters above and window at the back

The contemporary kitchen has sage-green units and an island breakfast bar, all with gold fittings - Credit: Robin King

 The principal bedroom suite has a dressing room with fitted wardrobes leading to a luxurious en-suite with marble-effect tiling, his and hers basins with gold-coloured fittings set in cabinets with drawers and a walk-in shower. 

Front and side gardens contain a large lawn, two seating areas and a shed. There is parking for two cars at the back of the property. 

 
PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £625,000 

Location: High Street, Claverham  

Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 876226 
www.robin-king.com 


