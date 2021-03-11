Ad Feature
Luxurious four-bedroom post office conversion
- Credit: Robin King
A stunning four double-bedroom conversion of a well-known building in the heart of the North Somerset village of Claverham.
Boasting quality fixtures and fittings throughout, whilst retaining its original charm, the one-of-a-kind spacious house embraces open-plan living and comprises; porch, lounge-dining room, sitting room, kitchen, playroom, back lobby and a cloakroom on the ground floor.
Upstairs are the bedrooms, including a master suite, and the main bathroom.
The elegant lounge-diner is flooded with light from two windows and features parquet flooring, a fireplace with log-burner and vintage-style radiators. The dining area can accommodate a large table and has attractive recesses with shelving and cupboards.
A separate sitting room is a cosy area, partially separated from the lounge with shelving. From here the playroom is accessed, separated by double doors recessed into shelving and cupboards.
An extensive range of heritage-green units with gold-coloured handles fill the kitchen, plus an integrated dishwasher, microwave, fridge-freezer and halogen hob. A large island has two built-in ovens and provides a breakfast bar and seating.
The principal bedroom suite has a dressing room with fitted wardrobes leading to a luxurious en-suite with marble-effect tiling, his and hers basins with gold-coloured fittings set in cabinets with drawers and a walk-in shower.
Most Read
- 1 Students 'humiliated' after school uniform mix-up
- 2 Man stabbed in robbery near Weston
- 3 Decaying trees in town centre to be replaced
- 4 Man jailed in connection with drug offences in North Somerset
- 5 Call for dog mess database in North Somerset
- 6 Homes to be built in former quarry
- 7 Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park
- 8 Family stars in video to raise awareness of Down Syndrome
- 9 Weston AFC, where every female member feels valued and supported
- 10 Rough sleepers evicted from Weston park
Front and side gardens contain a large lawn, two seating areas and a shed. There is parking for two cars at the back of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £625,000
Location: High Street, Claverham
Agent: Robin King Estate Agents, 01934 876226
www.robin-king.com