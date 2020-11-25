Beautiful, large family home with leisure facilities

Ad Feature

Published: 9:26 PM November 25, 2020

An imposing four-double bedroom detached family house with an outdoor pool, home gym and sauna.

Believed to have been built in 1937 and situated in the favoured area of North Burnham, the property has retained many original features.

It comprises hallway, four reception rooms, a kitchen-breakfast room, gym, sauna and a shower room on the ground floor, with the bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

The living room features a bay window and side window, plus a fireplace, beamed ceiling and picture rails. A sealed Minster stone fireplace with oak panel walls and beams are features of the dining room, while an inner lobby houses an under-stairs cupboard and leads to the study and day room.

A butler sink and granite worktops fill the kitchen, along with a Range Master cooker, integrated dishwasher and a boiler cupboard. There is also space for an American-style fridge-freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer.

Large lawns make up the back garden, which has an abundance of flowerbeds with shrubs and mature trees, patio, shed and summerhouse with heating and electric. The swimming pool is heated and has a retractable cover with Roman end and jacuzzi.

There is also ample parking and a garage at the front, with remote-control up and over door and door to a side courtyard featuring an ornamental garden pond.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £650,000

Location: The Grove, Burnham

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01278 801016

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk



