Ad Feature
Beautiful, large family home with leisure facilities
- Credit: Westcoast Properties
An imposing four-double bedroom detached family house with an outdoor pool, home gym and sauna.
Believed to have been built in 1937 and situated in the favoured area of North Burnham, the property has retained many original features.
It comprises hallway, four reception rooms, a kitchen-breakfast room, gym, sauna and a shower room on the ground floor, with the bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom upstairs.
The living room features a bay window and side window, plus a fireplace, beamed ceiling and picture rails. A sealed Minster stone fireplace with oak panel walls and beams are features of the dining room, while an inner lobby houses an under-stairs cupboard and leads to the study and day room.
A butler sink and granite worktops fill the kitchen, along with a Range Master cooker, integrated dishwasher and a boiler cupboard. There is also space for an American-style fridge-freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer.
Large lawns make up the back garden, which has an abundance of flowerbeds with shrubs and mature trees, patio, shed and summerhouse with heating and electric. The swimming pool is heated and has a retractable cover with Roman end and jacuzzi.
There is also ample parking and a garage at the front, with remote-control up and over door and door to a side courtyard featuring an ornamental garden pond.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus cases in North Somerset at highest ever daily rate
- 2 Hundreds of children told to isolate after eight schools confirm coronavirus cases
- 3 Local Plan proposals for development in North Somerset
- 4 Cancer specialist offers tips on mental wellbeing during lockdown
- 5 Appeal after brick thrown through window in Weston
- 6 North Somerset could be placed in higher tier after national lockdown ends
- 7 County council chairman urged to resign over 'slip of the tongue' comment about gypsies
- 8 Weston General Hospital increases patient-to-nurse ratio due to rising coronavirus patient numbers
- 9 Football association charges club and players following investigation after abandoned match
- 10 175th anniversary of Weston Cricket Club book by Roger Webber to shortly be released
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £650,000
Location: The Grove, Burnham
Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01278 801016
www.westcoast-properties.co.uk