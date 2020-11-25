News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Beautiful, large family home with leisure facilities

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 9:26 PM November 25, 2020   
two-storey house with mock-tudor-effect frontage attached garage and paved driveway in front

The stunning property has kerb appeal in spades - Credit: Westcoast Properties

An imposing four-double bedroom detached family house with an outdoor pool, home gym and sauna.

Believed to have been built in 1937 and situated in the favoured area of North Burnham, the property has retained many original features. 

wood-pannelled hallway with shoe store, staircase with left-turn, red carpet and wooden bannister, doorway into room

- Credit: Westcoast Properties

It comprises hallway, four reception rooms, a kitchen-breakfast room, gym, sauna and a shower room on the ground floor, with the bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom upstairs.  

The living room features a bay window and side window, plus a fireplace, beamed ceiling and picture rails. A sealed Minster stone fireplace with oak panel walls and beams are features of the dining room, while an inner lobby houses an under-stairs cupboard and leads to the study and day room. 

blue garden swimming pool with cover over

- Credit: Westcoast Properties


A butler sink and granite worktops fill the kitchen, along with a Range Master cooker, integrated dishwasher and a boiler cupboard. There is also space for an American-style fridge-freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer. 

lawn garden pool with cover back of two-storey house trees shrubs shed hut

- Credit: Westcoast Properties

Large lawns make up the back garden, which has an abundance of flowerbeds with shrubs and mature trees, patio, shed and summerhouse with heating and electric. The swimming pool is heated and has a retractable cover with Roman end and jacuzzi. 

There is also ample parking and a garage at the front, with remote-control up and over door and door to a side courtyard featuring an ornamental garden pond. 

large garden with lawn and blue swimming pool and hut, surrounded by trees and shrubs

- Credit: Westcoast Properties

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus cases in North Somerset at highest ever daily rate
  2. 2 Hundreds of children told to isolate after eight schools confirm coronavirus cases
  3. 3 Local Plan proposals for development in North Somerset
  1. 4 Cancer specialist offers tips on mental wellbeing during lockdown
  2. 5 Appeal after brick thrown through window in Weston
  3. 6 North Somerset could be placed in higher tier after national lockdown ends
  4. 7 County council chairman urged to resign over 'slip of the tongue' comment about gypsies
  5. 8 Weston General Hospital increases patient-to-nurse ratio due to rising coronavirus patient numbers
  6. 9 Football association charges club and players following investigation after abandoned match
  7. 10 175th anniversary of Weston Cricket Club book by Roger Webber to shortly be released

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £650,000 

Location: The Grove, Burnham 

Agent: Westcoast Properties, 01278 801016  

www.westcoast-properties.co.uk 


South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset's children's social care services 'require improvement'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Weston businesses move online for second lockdown

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Pubs running takeaway and collections during lockdown

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

'Bright future' for Weston high street

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus