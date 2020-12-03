News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Large family home in sought-after village

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 6:30 PM December 3, 2020   
white house with brick add-on and attached double garage with front garden

The family home is in a small cul-de-sac in Lympsham - Credit: House Fox

Spacious rooms and a huge back garden are features of this fantastic four-double bedroomed detached property in the pretty Somerset village of Lympsham, just outside Weston.  

One of only eight in the cul-de-sac, the house comprises an entrance porch, hallway, 24ft dual-aspect lounge with central wood-burner, dining room, 21ft kitchen-breakfast room with double doors to the garden, shower room and study downstairs. There are four double bedrooms, and a family bathroom upstairs. 

beige large living room with window at far end, wood-burner and furniture

The living room is a good size - Credit: House Fox

A double sink, granite worktops, induction hob and integrated appliances make up the kitchen, while the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe. 

There is also a large garage, lawned front garden, and a beautiful 60ft x 25ft back garden made up of lawn, raised deck, shrubs and borders. 

back of house with extension and lawned garden with raised deck and luxurious garden furniture

The beautiful garden is perfect for relaxing in - Credit: House Fox

Double glazed windows were fitted throughout in 2017. 

The property also benefits from being within the Hugh Sexey and Kings of Wessex secondary school catchment area, and is within walking distance of the village shop and cricket pavilion. 

dining room with beige carpet and walls, window at far end

Even the dining room is a good size - Credit: House Fox

PROPERTY FACTS 

Most Read

  1. 1 Doctor resigns from Weston General Hospital's A&E department
  2. 2 Mural nears completion in Weston
  3. 3 Girl, 11, suffers serious injuries after collision with car
  1. 4 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
  2. 5 Which services will be open and closed during tier three in North Somerset?
  3. 6 Fruit and veg shop to continue running delivery service for Christmas
  4. 7 Brain tumour survivor Lyra, aged 7, aims to top charts with Christmas charity single
  5. 8 Town centre park to reopen as wellbeing park for people to aid mental and physical health
  6. 9 Winter Gardens set to open newly refurbished eatery
  7. 10 Calls to scrap housing plan to create "people's forest" in Weston

Price: £550,000 

Location: Church Lane, Lympsham 

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242 

www.housefox.co.uk 

Housing
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset to move into tier 3 after end of nationwide lockdown

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

John Penrose

MPs brand placing North Somerset into tier 3 restrictions 'not right'...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Weston-super-Mare duo sentenced for drug offences

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Ad Feature

Beautiful, large family home with leisure facilities

By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus