Large family home in sought-after village

Published: 6:30 PM December 3, 2020

Spacious rooms and a huge back garden are features of this fantastic four-double bedroomed detached property in the pretty Somerset village of Lympsham, just outside Weston.

One of only eight in the cul-de-sac, the house comprises an entrance porch, hallway, 24ft dual-aspect lounge with central wood-burner, dining room, 21ft kitchen-breakfast room with double doors to the garden, shower room and study downstairs. There are four double bedrooms, and a family bathroom upstairs.

A double sink, granite worktops, induction hob and integrated appliances make up the kitchen, while the main bedroom has an en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

There is also a large garage, lawned front garden, and a beautiful 60ft x 25ft back garden made up of lawn, raised deck, shrubs and borders.

Double glazed windows were fitted throughout in 2017.

The property also benefits from being within the Hugh Sexey and Kings of Wessex secondary school catchment area, and is within walking distance of the village shop and cricket pavilion.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £550,000

Location: Church Lane, Lympsham

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242

