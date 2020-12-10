Immaculate, large country cottage in Cleeve

Ad Feature

An individual and historic detached five-double-bedroom country home, with income potential, in a pretty North Somerset village.

Extended and refurbished to a high standard over the years, parts of the cottage date back to about 1795, making it a perfect blend of old and new.

Approached via a gated entrance, the property has substantial grounds made up of a huge terrace and lawned garden but the house’s crowning glory is an open-plan living area with bi-folding doors onto the elevated terrace.

The accommodation also comprises an entrance hall with toilet and cupboard, sitting room, study, cloakroom, utility room and boiler room downstairs.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en-suites, the master also has a Juliet balcony and there is a family bathroom.

There is also a one-bedroom, detached bungalow with pretty terrace and views across the gardens and surrounding fields. The rental income is believed to be about £700 per month.

Outside of the main house, the back garden also has a central pond and decked seating area. There is also courtyard parking for about eight vehicles.

Guide Price: £1,395,000

Location: Main Road, Cleeve

Agent: Luna Move, 01934 267078

www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85095118