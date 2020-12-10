News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Immaculate, large country cottage in Cleeve

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 6:30 PM December 10, 2020   
Back of detached house with beige render and separate building with wall in front and huge lawn

The grounds of the property in Cleeve are extensive - Credit: Luna Move

An individual and historic detached five-double-bedroom country home, with income potential, in a pretty North Somerset village.  

Extended and refurbished to a high standard over the years, parts of the cottage date back to about 1795, making it a perfect blend of old and new.  

large open-plan living area with different sofas arranged in a semi circle in front of open bi-folding doors on the right, tiled floor and windows on the left-hand side

The living area of the open-plan room is light and airy - Credit: Luna Move

Approached via a gated entrance, the property has substantial grounds made up of a huge terrace and lawned garden but the house’s crowning glory is an open-plan living area with bi-folding doors onto the elevated terrace. 

The accommodation also comprises an entrance hall with toilet and cupboard, sitting room, study, cloakroom, utility room and boiler room downstairs. 

kitchen area of open-plan living space in the foreground on the right with a central island and breakfast bar with dining area with table and chairs behind to left in front of open bi-folding doors

The beautiful kitchen has a central island and state-of-the-art appliances - Credit: Luna Move

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en-suites, the master also has a Juliet balcony and there is a family bathroom. 

 There is also a one-bedroom, detached bungalow with pretty terrace and views across the gardens and surrounding fields. The rental income is believed to be about £700 per month. 

living room with blue sofa and two chairs and blue patterned rug in front, door at the back and kitchen area to the left behind the sofa

The living area of the separate bungalow - Credit: Luna Move


Outside of the main house, the back garden also has a central pond and decked seating area. There is also courtyard parking for about eight vehicles. 

back of large detached cream rendered house with huge beige paved terrace outside of two sets of bi-folding doors and garden table and chairs on it

The expansive terrace runs the full length of the back of the house - Credit: Luna Move

PROPERTY FACTS 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies and woman in serious condition following collision in Weston
  2. 2 Vaccinations begin for people in North Somerset
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to 'happy, talented, perfect son' who died in Avonmouth explosion
  1. 4 Armed offenders burgle Weston home
  2. 5 Independent chocolate shop opens in Weston town centre
  3. 6 Weston Soroptimists tie last bows to railings at Grove Park to mark 16 days of activism in town
  4. 7 Supported living centre set to open in Weston-super-Mare in the new year
  5. 8 Weston RNLI shop reopens in new base
  6. 9 Worle shop thanks customers for support
  7. 10 Villages host advent window trails

Guide Price: £1,395,000 

Location: Main Road, Cleeve 

Agent: Luna Move, 01934 267078  

www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85095118

Property of the Week
South West
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset Council

Businesses refused to reopen after lockdown due to staff safety fears in...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Weston family who had home transformed featured on DIY SOS

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Free parking on Saturdays to support Weston businesses

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus