Stunning detached stone cottage in sought-after area of Weston

The stone cottage sits in a pretty plot in an enviable position in Worlebury - Credit: House Fox

A pretty detached four-bedroom cottage with master-bedroom balcony overlooking Worlebury Golf Club.

The immaculate accommodation comprises; storm porch, entrance hall, dining room, living room, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are the bedrooms and a main bathroom.

The light and airy dual-aspect living room also has an attractive log-burner fireplace - Credit: House Fox

Both dining and living rooms are spacious and light, with the dual-aspect living room having an inset log-burner with brick surround and a timber mantle and the dining room also has a feature fireplace.

Across the back of the property is the kitchen-breakfast room, which offers a range of units with worktops, halogen-hob with extractor hood and oven under, space for a fridge-freezer, attractive feature fireplace and French doors to the back garden. A utility room off here includes space for a washing machine.

The pretty dining room is perfect for entertaining guests - Credit: House Fox

The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room with a wall of built-in wardrobes and an en-suite complete with corner shower.

The family bathroom is also stylishly presented with a white and wood suite including a wash basin on a cupboard, and a freestanding slipper bath with shower attachment.

The stylish bathroom features a lovely period-style freestanding bath - Credit: House Fox

Outside, the front garden is laid to chippings with a crazy-paved pathway to the front door and the same paving in front of the house and at the side of the house is a garden which is part-lawned and part patio. There are also two sheds for storage.

There is driveway parking for two vehicles on the other side of the property.

The garden is at the side of the house and includes a lovely patio for entertaining - Credit: House Fox

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £515,000

Location: Worlebury Hill Road, Weston

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242

www.housefox.co.uk