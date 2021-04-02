Ad Feature
Stunning detached stone cottage in sought-after area of Weston
A pretty detached four-bedroom cottage with master-bedroom balcony overlooking Worlebury Golf Club.
The immaculate accommodation comprises; storm porch, entrance hall, dining room, living room, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are the bedrooms and a main bathroom.
Both dining and living rooms are spacious and light, with the dual-aspect living room having an inset log-burner with brick surround and a timber mantle and the dining room also has a feature fireplace.
Across the back of the property is the kitchen-breakfast room, which offers a range of units with worktops, halogen-hob with extractor hood and oven under, space for a fridge-freezer, attractive feature fireplace and French doors to the back garden. A utility room off here includes space for a washing machine.
The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room with a wall of built-in wardrobes and an en-suite complete with corner shower.
The family bathroom is also stylishly presented with a white and wood suite including a wash basin on a cupboard, and a freestanding slipper bath with shower attachment.
Outside, the front garden is laid to chippings with a crazy-paved pathway to the front door and the same paving in front of the house and at the side of the house is a garden which is part-lawned and part patio. There are also two sheds for storage.
There is driveway parking for two vehicles on the other side of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £515,000
Location: Worlebury Hill Road, Weston
Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242
www.housefox.co.uk