Charming coach house in rural idyl

Published: 11:43 AM December 17, 2020

A pretty detached four/five-bedroom coach house built of local stone, with slate roof, in a beautiful rural area of North Somerset.

Approached via a private gated drive, the property forms part of a country estate. It comprises a stone porch, sitting room, kitchen-dining room, two reception rooms, one with a cloakroom, and an inner reception hall on the ground floor. Upstairs, are four bedrooms off a gallery hallway, the master with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom with walk-in shower.

The stunning sitting room - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A brick fireplace with an oak mantle and Charnwood multi-fuel stove are features of the sitting room, while one of the other reception rooms, currently used as a home gym and utility room, would also make a perfect playroom or hobby room. Beyond the sitting room, the inner reception hall currently serves as a music room and has an attractive wooden staircase to the first floor.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of stylish hand-built painted units with a solid wood worktop, Belfast sink and gas range. A matching island provides storage and has a breakfast bar. The dining area has French doors and a second door leading to the gardens.

At the far end of the ground floor is a large home office with a cloakroom, which could be an additional bedroom for a dependent relative.

The country kitchen has hand-painted units and an island breakfast bar - Credit: Debbie Fortune

The dual-aspect master bedroom is bathed in natural light and has plenty of space for a range of bedroom furniture. There is also a large attic spanning the length of the house and a store cupboard on the landing.

The master bedroom is spacious and light - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Outside, the south-facing garden contains a cobblestone path and patio, as well as a lush lawn with established flower bed.

The well-kept lawns are a particular feature of the house - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Price: £795,000

Location: Lower Langford, Langford

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 267013

www.debbiefortune.co.uk