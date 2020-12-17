News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Charming coach house in rural idyl

By Karen Richards

Published: 11:43 AM December 17, 2020   
stone-built large detached house with many windows and a porch and a garden with hedging in the foreground

The characterful house has a slate roof and weather porch - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A pretty detached four/five-bedroom coach house built of local stone, with slate roof, in a beautiful rural area of North Somerset.  

Approached via a private gated drive, the property forms part of a country estate. It comprises a stone porch, sitting room, kitchen-dining room, two reception rooms, one with a cloakroom, and an inner reception hall on the ground floor. Upstairs, are four bedrooms off a gallery hallway, the master with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom with walk-in shower. 

living room with two wooden coffee tables two cream sofas wood burner in brick surround console table on left wall mirror on back wall and a window on the left

The stunning sitting room - Credit: Debbie Fortune

A brick fireplace with an oak mantle and Charnwood multi-fuel stove are features of the sitting room, while one of the other reception rooms, currently used as a home gym and utility room, would also make a perfect playroom or hobby room. Beyond the sitting room, the inner reception hall currently serves as a music room and has an attractive wooden staircase to the first floor. 

The kitchen is fitted with a range of stylish hand-built painted units with a solid wood worktop, Belfast sink and gas range. A matching island provides storage and has a breakfast bar. The dining area has French doors and a second door leading to the gardens.  
At the far end of the ground floor is a large home office with a cloakroom, which could be an additional bedroom for a dependent relative. 

kitchen dining room with wooden table and chairs in foreground and kitchen with grey units central island with breakfast bar and wooden stool with back wooden worktops range cooker with hood black fridge freezer and hanging pan rack

The country kitchen has hand-painted units and an island breakfast bar - Credit: Debbie Fortune

The dual-aspect master bedroom is bathed in natural light and has plenty of space for a range of bedroom furniture. There is also a large attic spanning the length of the house and a store cupboard on the landing. 

bedroom with large window on left and another at back king-size bed on right bedside table on right of foreground wardrobe at back on right and

The master bedroom is spacious and light - Credit: Debbie Fortune

Outside, the south-facing garden contains a cobblestone path and patio, as well as a lush lawn with established flower bed.  

garden with lush green lawn shrubs porch of property on the left and side of building on right

The well-kept lawns are a particular feature of the house - Credit: Debbie Fortune

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £795,000 

Location: Lower Langford, Langford 

Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 267013 

www.debbiefortune.co.uk 

