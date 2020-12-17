Ad Feature
Charming coach house in rural idyl
- Credit: Debbie Fortune
A pretty detached four/five-bedroom coach house built of local stone, with slate roof, in a beautiful rural area of North Somerset.
Approached via a private gated drive, the property forms part of a country estate. It comprises a stone porch, sitting room, kitchen-dining room, two reception rooms, one with a cloakroom, and an inner reception hall on the ground floor. Upstairs, are four bedrooms off a gallery hallway, the master with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom with walk-in shower.
A brick fireplace with an oak mantle and Charnwood multi-fuel stove are features of the sitting room, while one of the other reception rooms, currently used as a home gym and utility room, would also make a perfect playroom or hobby room. Beyond the sitting room, the inner reception hall currently serves as a music room and has an attractive wooden staircase to the first floor.
The kitchen is fitted with a range of stylish hand-built painted units with a solid wood worktop, Belfast sink and gas range. A matching island provides storage and has a breakfast bar. The dining area has French doors and a second door leading to the gardens.
At the far end of the ground floor is a large home office with a cloakroom, which could be an additional bedroom for a dependent relative.
The dual-aspect master bedroom is bathed in natural light and has plenty of space for a range of bedroom furniture. There is also a large attic spanning the length of the house and a store cupboard on the landing.
Outside, the south-facing garden contains a cobblestone path and patio, as well as a lush lawn with established flower bed.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £795,000
Location: Lower Langford, Langford
Agent: Debbie Fortune, 01934 267013
www.debbiefortune.co.uk