Property Spotlight: Versatile and stylish family home

PUBLISHED: 17:13 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 October 2020

The front of the property, in Bleadon Hill.

Well-presented, modern detached four-bedroom house in the popular Bleadon Hill area of Weston.

There is plenty of space for entertaining in the kitchen.

The accommodation comprises of entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge-diner, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room and workshop/hobby room downstairs, while there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

A side window next to the front door makes for a light and airy hallway which has wooden flooring and the cloakroom benefits from a basin set into a vanity unit and a heated towel rail.

Patio doors to the back garden, an electric fire in stone surround and a coved ceiling are features of the lounge, while the garage has been converted into a workshop and has a window, side door, a wall-mounted Valliant combi-boiler, plus a range of units with worktops.

The tiered garden.The tiered garden.

Wooden worktops, five-ring gas hob with extractor, double electric oven, an integral fridge-freezer and dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has tiled flooring.

A panelled jacuzzi bath dominates the bathroom and fitted wardrobes, drawers and dressing table, the master bedroom.

A raised lawn, patio and borders make up the back garden, and there is parking for several cars.

