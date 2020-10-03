Property Spotlight: Versatile and stylish family home
PUBLISHED: 17:13 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 October 2020
Archant
Well-presented, modern detached four-bedroom house in the popular Bleadon Hill area of Weston.
The accommodation comprises of entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge-diner, kitchen-breakfast room, utility room and workshop/hobby room downstairs, while there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.
A side window next to the front door makes for a light and airy hallway which has wooden flooring and the cloakroom benefits from a basin set into a vanity unit and a heated towel rail.
Patio doors to the back garden, an electric fire in stone surround and a coved ceiling are features of the lounge, while the garage has been converted into a workshop and has a window, side door, a wall-mounted Valliant combi-boiler, plus a range of units with worktops.
Wooden worktops, five-ring gas hob with extractor, double electric oven, an integral fridge-freezer and dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has tiled flooring.
A panelled jacuzzi bath dominates the bathroom and fitted wardrobes, drawers and dressing table, the master bedroom.
A raised lawn, patio and borders make up the back garden, and there is parking for several cars.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.