Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront

Published: 1:33 AM May 13, 2021

A rarely-available, substantial and versatile Edwardian home in the sought-after village of Uphill.

Offering spectacular 180-degree views over the beach and marina, the property boasts 3,619 square feet of accommodation arranged over three floors. In addition to the main six-bedroom house, there is a self-contained two-bedroom flat on the lower ground floor which would suit an independent relative or could become an income source.

The property comprises entrance porch, utility room, hall, sitting room, cloakroom, second reception room and an open-plan kitchen-dining-family room on the ground floor. The first floor houses three bedrooms, the master with en-suite shower room, and the main bathroom. There are another three bedrooms on the second floor, plus a shower room.

The lower ground floor flat has a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, the bedrooms and a shower room.

The original feature fireplace with wooden overmantel and side seat is the focal point of the characterful sitting room, which also has a beamed ceiling.

A comprehensive range of grey high-gloss units with Quartz worktops, plumbing for a dishwasher, twin eye-level fan ovens and an induction hob set into an island breakfast bar fill the modern kitchen, which also features a vertical radiator and ceiling spotlights. Engineered oak flooring is fitted throughout the open-plan space.

A large glass-panelled balcony in the master bedroom affords stunning views of Uphill and the coastline. The room also contains a dressing area with wardrobes.

Outside, the front garden is paved and there is a patio behind the house leading to the main back garden, which is laid to artificial lawn with a raised deck and planters. It also has a lovely summerhouse and pergola.

A driveway for two cars leads to the detached garage, which has power installed.

Guide price: £595,000

Location: Links Road, Uphill

Agent: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents, 01934 267073

www.ashleysells4you.com