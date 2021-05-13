News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront

Author Picture Icon

By Karen Richards

Published: 1:33 AM May 13, 2021   
Exterior of three-level house in Links Road, Uphill. White render, glass balcony on middle level room

The sprawling property is arranged over three floors - Credit: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents

A rarely-available, substantial and versatile Edwardian home in the sought-after village of Uphill.  

Offering spectacular 180-degree views over the beach and marina, the property boasts 3,619 square feet of accommodation arranged over three floors. In addition to the main six-bedroom house, there is a self-contained two-bedroom flat on the lower ground floor which would suit an independent relative or could become an income source. 

open-plan kitchen-dining-family room with table and chairs, sofa, roof windows, side windows and kitchen in back

The dining area is the heart of the open-plan family room - Credit: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents

The property comprises entrance porch, utility room, hall, sitting room, cloakroom, second reception room and an open-plan kitchen-dining-family room on the ground floor. The first floor houses three bedrooms, the master with en-suite shower room, and the main bathroom. There are another three bedrooms on the second floor, plus a shower room.  

The lower ground floor flat has a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, the bedrooms and a shower room. 

sitting room with beamed ceiling, white walls, window at back with sofa in front inset fireplace and TV on shelf unit.

The original fireplace with wooden mantle and inset seat, plus a beamed ceiling are features of the sitting room - Credit: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents

The original feature fireplace with wooden overmantel and side seat is the focal point of the characterful sitting room, which also has a beamed ceiling. 

A comprehensive range of grey high-gloss units with Quartz worktops, plumbing for a dishwasher, twin eye-level fan ovens and an induction hob set into an island breakfast bar fill the modern kitchen, which also features a vertical radiator and ceiling spotlights. Engineered oak flooring is fitted throughout the open-plan space. 

aerial view of large three-level white rendered house in Links Road, Uphill, with garden

The huge property as seen from the air - Credit: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents

A large glass-panelled balcony in the master bedroom affords stunning views of Uphill and the coastline. The room also contains a dressing area with wardrobes. 

Outside, the front garden is paved and there is a patio behind the house leading to the main back garden, which is laid to artificial lawn with a raised deck and planters. It also has a lovely summerhouse and pergola. 

A driveway for two cars leads to the detached garage, which has power installed. 

open-plan dining-family room with roof window, door at back and two windows, dining table and sofa

Velux windows, in addition to windows at the back and side, flood the open-plan room with light - Credit: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide price: £595,000 

Location: Links Road, Uphill 

Agent: Ashley Leahy Estate Agents, 01934 267073 

www.ashleysells4you.com 

