Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Mayor to open new show homes in Winscombe on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 February 2020

Woodborough Grange homes

Woodborough Grange homes

Purplefish Agency

The mayor of Weston will commemorate the offical opening of a new housing development in Winscombe.

Mayor and Mayoress of Weston, Mark and Estelle Canniford.Mayor and Mayoress of Weston, Mark and Estelle Canniford.

Councillor Mark Canniford will cut the ribbon and pronounce Woodborough Grange open on Saturday.

The event will run from 10am-4pm in Woodborough Road, with the mayor expected to arrive at 11am.

Show homes will be available for viewing, with developers Redrow Homes South West offering 'canapés and a glass of bubbly' at the event.

Redrow Homes' area sales manager Charlotte Newnes said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the mayor of Weston-super-Mare, councillor Mark Canniford, to officially open the site and welcome the new development into the community."

Woodborough Grange will provide potential homes with up to five bedrooms for Weston families.

Newnes added: "We can't wait to officially open the doors to our new show homes and for customers to see the amazing houses on offer for this stunning site."

Topic Tags:

More from Property

Mayor to open new show homes in Winscombe on Saturday

10 minutes ago Carrington Walker
Woodborough Grange homes

The mayor of Weston will commemorate the offical opening of a new housing development in Winscombe.

Read more
Winscombe Weston

Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

08:00 Mellissa Dzinzi
The La Retraite on Walliscote Road. Picture: Eleanor Young

A care home in Weston has been rated as inadequate following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Read more

Hundreds left in unsanitary homes in North Somerset as they wait for social housing

Thursday, February 13, 2020 Vicky Angear
Hundreds of people are living in unhygenic conditions, according to Government figures. Picture: Getty Images

Hundreds of people waiting for social housing in North Somerset are stuck in unhygienic, cramped or inadequate accommodation, new figures reveal.

Read more

Plan to build more than 50 homes on unspoilt land approved

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Lily Newton-Browne
Plans to build more than 50 homes in Houlgate Way have been approved.Picture: Google Street View

Controversial plans to build more than 50 homes in a Somerset town, after years of being in limbo, have been given the green light by Sedgemoor District Council.

Read more
Sedgemoor District Council Axbridge

Council to receive Government cash boost to develop neighbourhood plans

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Gareth Newnham
North Somerset Council has been given cash to help communities develop neighbourhood plans. PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

North Somerset Council is set to receive a cash boost from central government to help parish councils develop new neighbourhood plans.

Read more

Villagers object to planning application for new homes

Friday, January 24, 2020 Mellissa Dzinzi
A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council

A planning application has received almost 300 objections after villagers raise environmental concerns.

Read more

Landlord jailed following breach of court order

Thursday, January 23, 2020 Carrington Walker
Bristol Magistrates

A Yatton landlord has been jailed following the breach of a court order.

Read more

Historic Weston stationery store becomes listed building

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Mellissa Dzinzi
W H Smith restored and reopened

A historic building in Weston has been listed as grade II.

Read more

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Netball: Trailblazer Bass enjoys Neville meeting

Angela Bass with Tracey Neville before the filming session.

Lessons learnt says Weston boss Bartlett ahead of Dorchester trip

James Waite celebrates scoring a hat-trick duirng Westons last game with Wimborne Town. (Picture: Mark Atherton).

Weston Whites impress at Somerset FA festival with encouraging performances

Weston Whites after taking part in the Somerset FA football festival in Clevedon.

New kit for Milton Nomads thanks to Weston Rail Services

Milton Nomads under-11s in their new kit

Uphill Juniors enjoy success at feathers badminton event

Uphill juniors fell to a narrow defeat at Chew.
Drive 24