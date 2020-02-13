Mayor to open new show homes in Winscombe on Saturday

Woodborough Grange homes Purplefish Agency

The mayor of Weston will commemorate the offical opening of a new housing development in Winscombe.

Mayor and Mayoress of Weston, Mark and Estelle Canniford. Mayor and Mayoress of Weston, Mark and Estelle Canniford.

Councillor Mark Canniford will cut the ribbon and pronounce Woodborough Grange open on Saturday.

The event will run from 10am-4pm in Woodborough Road, with the mayor expected to arrive at 11am.

Show homes will be available for viewing, with developers Redrow Homes South West offering 'canapés and a glass of bubbly' at the event.

Redrow Homes' area sales manager Charlotte Newnes said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the mayor of Weston-super-Mare, councillor Mark Canniford, to officially open the site and welcome the new development into the community."

Woodborough Grange will provide potential homes with up to five bedrooms for Weston families.

Newnes added: "We can't wait to officially open the doors to our new show homes and for customers to see the amazing houses on offer for this stunning site."