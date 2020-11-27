Ad Feature
Large, modern family home in Worlebury
- Credit: Harris & Lee
An individual and contemporary five/six-bedroom home in a sought-after area of Weston.
Extended and refurbished to a high standard throughout, the well-thought out, light and airy accommodation is versatile - perfect for multi-generational living.
It includes a reception hall, two/three reception rooms, including a spacious sitting room with a double-height window at the back, offering lovely views of the garden, and a high-end kitchen, three bedrooms, one with a dressing room, and a modern bathroom downstairs.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms with en-suites, and plenty of eaves storage.
Outside, the south-facing garden is made up of a large lawn, shrubs and raised, fenced patio. There is also ample driveway parking.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide Price: £550,000
Location: Milton Hill, Worlebury, Weston
Agent: Harris & Lee, 01934 267043
www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/70012881#