Large, modern family home in Worlebury

By Karen Richards

Published: 7:00 AM November 27, 2020   
The delightful gardens and back view of the property, in Milton Hill - Credit: Harris & Lee

An individual and contemporary five/six-bedroom home in a sought-after area of Weston.  

Extended and refurbished to a high standard throughout, the well-thought out, light and airy accommodation is versatile - perfect for multi-generational living. 

white modern kitchen with central island, white units, velux window above a main window, wooden worktops and gas hob

- Credit: Harris & Lee

It includes a reception hall, two/three reception rooms, including a spacious sitting room with a double-height window at the back, offering lovely views of the garden, and a high-end kitchen, three bedrooms, one with a dressing room, and a modern bathroom downstairs.

modern living room with laminate flooring, grey walls and sofas, large window at the back, wooden coffee table and shelf unit with plants on

- Credit: Harris & Lee


Upstairs there are two bedrooms with en-suites, and plenty of eaves storage. 

master bedroom with double bed in the middle of an alcove, cream walls and beige carpet

- Credit: Harris & Lee

Outside, the south-facing garden is made up of a large lawn, shrubs and raised, fenced patio. There is also ample driveway parking. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Guide Price: £550,000 

Location: Milton Hill, Worlebury, Weston 

Agent: Harris & Lee, 01934 267043 

www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/70012881# 

