Modern detached house with office in pretty village of Sandford

By Karen Richards

Published: 11:56 PM May 19, 2021   
Exterior of half-timbered-effect executive house in Bramley Close, Sandford with attached garage and drive

The executive house has kerb-appeal in spades - Credit: House Fox

An executive four-bedroom detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after Somerset village. 

Offered for sale with no onward chain, the light and bright accommodation comprises a spacious hallway, cloakroom, 18ft-lounge, 26ft kitchen-dining room, utility room and office on the ground floor. Upstairs are the bedrooms, the master with en-suite shower room, and the main bathroom.

Back of house in Bramley Close, Sandford, with garden. Lawn and patio with decking behind, trampoline and slide

The property has a delightful family garden, with decked areas which are perfect for entertaining - Credit: House Fox

Underfloor heating is a feature of the modern kitchen-diner, which also has a sink unit with waste disposal, an integrated dishwasher, built-in oven and hob, fitted units including a breakfast bar, and huge double doors leading to the back garden. The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, and underfloor heating. 

A jacuzzi bath, underfloor heating and a Velux window, are all features of the main bathroom, while the landing has loft access via a ladder and a handy cupboard. 

Modern kitchen-dining room with breakfast bar and three stools, dining table and bi-folding doors

The stylish kitchen-dining room has huge glazed doors, bringing the outside in - Credit: House Fox

Outside, the back garden has decking, patio, lawn, trees, shrubs, flower borders and side access to the property. The garage was converted into the office and a storage area, but there is plenty of parking at the front of the house. 

Lounge with black leather sofas, wooden coffee table, mantelpiece and radiator cover, window at back

The large lounge has a feature gas fireplace - Credit: House Fox

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £500,000 

Location: Bramley Close, Sandford  

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242  

www.housefox.co.uk 

Back view of house in Bramley Close, Sandford. Garden with lawn, decking, raised borders, pergola and hot tub

The garden has a lawn, patio, decking, trees, shrubs and borders - Credit: House Fox


