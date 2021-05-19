Modern detached house with office in pretty village of Sandford

Ad Feature

An executive four-bedroom detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after Somerset village.

Offered for sale with no onward chain, the light and bright accommodation comprises a spacious hallway, cloakroom, 18ft-lounge, 26ft kitchen-dining room, utility room and office on the ground floor. Upstairs are the bedrooms, the master with en-suite shower room, and the main bathroom.

Underfloor heating is a feature of the modern kitchen-diner, which also has a sink unit with waste disposal, an integrated dishwasher, built-in oven and hob, fitted units including a breakfast bar, and huge double doors leading to the back garden. The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, and underfloor heating.

A jacuzzi bath, underfloor heating and a Velux window, are all features of the main bathroom, while the landing has loft access via a ladder and a handy cupboard.

Outside, the back garden has decking, patio, lawn, trees, shrubs, flower borders and side access to the property. The garage was converted into the office and a storage area, but there is plenty of parking at the front of the house.

PROPERTY FACTS

Price: £500,000

Location: Bramley Close, Sandford

Agent: House Fox, 01934 314242

www.housefox.co.uk

