Contemporary living in a pretty North Somerset village

Published: 2:41 PM January 15, 2021

A superb new-build, executive four-bedroom detached family home, finished to an exacting standard by a reputable local house-builder, offering comfort and exclusivity in a sought-after North Somerset village.

The property comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen-dining room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor contains the bedrooms, two of them en-suite, and a family bathroom.

An eye-catching range of Magnet units and AEG appliances fill the open-plan kitchen-dining room, which also has mood lighting and bi-folding doors leading to the garden. Adjoining the kitchen, the good-sized utility room has a Belfast sink and worktops.

Features of the living room are a bay window and French doors leading to the kitchen-diner. There is hardwood flooring with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

The spacious and light bedrooms are all doubles, providing plenty of room for a growing family.

The property features Zonal thermostats to control the heating, intruder alarms and digital aerials fitted with boosters in the roof space.

Outside, the wrap-around gardens are laid to lawn and patio, and the front of the property provides access to a double garage with hardwood electrically-operated doors and roof-space storage. There is also ample parking.

It is situated in Three Acres Court, a collection of newly-built four-bedroom homes in a semi-rural setting on the outskirts of Churchill, ideally-placed for commuting and popular schools.

Price: £650,000

Location: Bristol Road, Churchill

Agent: David Plaister, 01934 267055

www.davidplaister.co.uk