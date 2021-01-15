News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Lifestyle >

Ad Feature

Contemporary living in a pretty North Somerset village

person

By Karen Richards

Published: 2:41 PM January 15, 2021   
beige stone and rendered house with gabled left-hand side with door in corner and bay window on left with small lawn in front and detached double garage to the left and road outside

The impressive frontage of the new-build property, in a quiet cul-de-sac - Credit: David Plaister

A superb new-build, executive four-bedroom detached family home, finished to an exacting standard by a reputable local house-builder, offering comfort and exclusivity in a sought-after North Somerset village. 

The property comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen-dining room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor contains the bedrooms, two of them en-suite, and a family bathroom. 

empty lounge in new-build house with magnolia walls, hardwood floor, rectangular bay window to back right and door to the left of it

The hardwood-floored lounge with rectangular bay window - Credit: David Plaister

An eye-catching range of Magnet units and AEG appliances fill the open-plan kitchen-dining room, which also has mood lighting and bi-folding doors leading to the garden. Adjoining the kitchen, the good-sized utility room has a Belfast sink and worktops. 

long empty open-plan kitchen-dining room with white walls, black kitchen units with white worktops in background and wooden floor with double doors on right leading to the lounge

The open-plan kitchen-dining room leads from the lounge - Credit: David Plaister

Features of the living room are a bay window and French doors leading to the kitchen-diner. There is hardwood flooring with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.  

The spacious and light bedrooms are all doubles, providing plenty of room for a growing family. 

bathroom with beige tiled walls and floor has bath on right with clear shower panel, sink inset into wall in the middle and a toilet on the left and a window behind

The modern family bathroom - Credit: David Plaister

The property features Zonal thermostats to control the heating, intruder alarms and digital aerials fitted with boosters in the roof space. 

Outside, the wrap-around gardens are laid to lawn and patio, and the front of the property provides access to a double garage with hardwood electrically-operated doors and roof-space storage. There is also ample parking. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family fundraising to create care packages for NHS nursing staff looking after their daughter
  2. 2 Pump track project appeals for further community support
  3. 3 Vacant care home to be transformed into seafront flats
  1. 4 Families urged to access free school meals in lockdown
  2. 5 Free workshops to raise awareness of seasonal affective disorder
  3. 6 Council seeks photographer for heritage project
  4. 7 New hope in third lockdown due to vaccine
  5. 8 Have your say on health services in Somerset
  6. 9 Ambitious West of England mass transit project motors forward
  7. 10 Family business raises hundreds for homeless charity

It is situated in Three Acres Court, a collection of newly-built four-bedroom homes in a semi-rural setting on the outskirts of Churchill, ideally-placed for commuting and popular schools.  

PROPERTY FACTS 

Price: £650,000 

Location: Bristol Road, Churchill 

Agent: David Plaister, 01934 267055  

www.davidplaister.co.uk 

Global
Property of the Week
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mass rollout of Oxford vaccine begins in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Surgery's patient participation group disbanded

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Facebook

'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus