Ad Feature
Contemporary living in a pretty North Somerset village
- Credit: David Plaister
A superb new-build, executive four-bedroom detached family home, finished to an exacting standard by a reputable local house-builder, offering comfort and exclusivity in a sought-after North Somerset village.
The property comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen-dining room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor contains the bedrooms, two of them en-suite, and a family bathroom.
An eye-catching range of Magnet units and AEG appliances fill the open-plan kitchen-dining room, which also has mood lighting and bi-folding doors leading to the garden. Adjoining the kitchen, the good-sized utility room has a Belfast sink and worktops.
Features of the living room are a bay window and French doors leading to the kitchen-diner. There is hardwood flooring with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.
The spacious and light bedrooms are all doubles, providing plenty of room for a growing family.
The property features Zonal thermostats to control the heating, intruder alarms and digital aerials fitted with boosters in the roof space.
Outside, the wrap-around gardens are laid to lawn and patio, and the front of the property provides access to a double garage with hardwood electrically-operated doors and roof-space storage. There is also ample parking.
Most Read
- 1 Family fundraising to create care packages for NHS nursing staff looking after their daughter
- 2 Pump track project appeals for further community support
- 3 Vacant care home to be transformed into seafront flats
- 4 Families urged to access free school meals in lockdown
- 5 Free workshops to raise awareness of seasonal affective disorder
- 6 Council seeks photographer for heritage project
- 7 New hope in third lockdown due to vaccine
- 8 Have your say on health services in Somerset
- 9 Ambitious West of England mass transit project motors forward
- 10 Family business raises hundreds for homeless charity
It is situated in Three Acres Court, a collection of newly-built four-bedroom homes in a semi-rural setting on the outskirts of Churchill, ideally-placed for commuting and popular schools.
PROPERTY FACTS
Price: £650,000
Location: Bristol Road, Churchill
Agent: David Plaister, 01934 267055
www.davidplaister.co.uk