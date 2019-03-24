Advanced search

Self-employment leaves 119,000 people unable to move home in the South West

PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 March 2019

Self-employment leaves 119,000 unable to move home in the South West. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Self-employment leaves 119,000 unable to move home in the South West. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Research has revealed nearly 300,000 of self-employed people in the South West feel discriminated against by mortgage lenders

Thousands of self-employed people in the South West are facing discrimination when they apply for a mortgage.

Research has revealed nearly 300,000 (64 per cent) of self-employed people in the South West feel discriminated against by mortgage lenders and 119,000 (25 per cent) say they would live in another property if they were paid the same as they are now but employed rather than self-employed.

The findings are from research among people who are sole traders, contractors, or running a business with up to nine employees, and suggest widespread dissatisfaction with the way self-employed people are treated when they apply for a mortgage.

The figures, which are part of a special report – The self-employed economy; an opportunity for brokers and lenders – by The Mortgage Lender show 144,000 (30 per cent) of self-employed people in the South West had reconsidered their employment situation because of the uncertainty of securing a mortgage.

More than 318,000 (68 per cent) believe mortgage lenders have a responsibility to provide a better level of support to self-employed, contract workers and business owners and 124,000 (27 per cent) think they would be refused a mortgage if they applied for one simply because they are self-employed.

Of those in the South West who have applied for a mortgage, 40 per cent found it difficult to provide the information required by the lender to assess their application.

There are 468,000 self-employed individuals in the South West, accounting for 17 per cent of the working population, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Mortgage Lender deputy chief executive, Peter Beaumont, said: “Self-employed people in the South West are being let down by lenders, 119,000 would like to move house but feel they can’t because they’re self-employed.

“That’s around 43,000 people living in rented accommodation and 76,000 who are effectively mortgage prisoners.

“As a sector we’ve quite happily lent to married employed people when statistics show at least half of those couples are going to split up.

“Self-employed people in the region are creating employment opportunities and form the backbone of our economy at a time when many large employers are finding it difficult to sustain their business models and levels of employment. It is important lenders recognise this reality and support entrepreneurs to live in the home they can afford.

“It’s something we at The Mortgage Lender have recognised. People’s financial circumstances are constantly changing. It’s why we believe in real life lending, we understand that life doesn’t move in a straight line.”

The full report - The self-employed economy; an opportunity for brokers and lenders – also reveals a 53 per cent rise in self-employment since 2000 and that 60 per cent of the growth in self-employment since 2008/09 has been in high skilled, higher paying sectors.

Advertising, public administration and banking have seen the largest growth in self-employment while London (18.6 per cent), the South East (16.1 per cent) and the South West (17 per cent) boast the highest percentages of self-employed people.

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

23 minutes ago Sam Frost
An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

Transformational plans which will see tens of millions of pounds invested into Weston-super-Mare Rugby Club’s stadium received a big boost this week.

Estate agents are learning from online rivals, says Richard Skinner of Westcoast Properties

11:35
Richard Skinner

The appeal to vendors of online agents’ fixed-fee business models is easy to appreciate but are there lessons to learn for estate agents from internet counterparts?

New report into energy efficiency to have implications for property industry

11:22
David Plaister

David Plaister says a new report into energy efficiency in homes is calling for sweeping changes in both new and existing homes.

Self-employment leaves 119,000 people unable to move home in the South West

11:20
Self-employment leaves 119,000 unable to move home in the South West. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Research has revealed nearly 300,000 of self-employed people in the South West feel discriminated against by mortgage lenders

Quiz night for Del Shayler

52 minutes ago
House Fox

Quiz night raised an incredible £1,200 for the Great Western Air Ambulance.

Hunters steps up landlord protection

57 minutes ago
Hunters

Protecting landlords against loss of rental income is of primary importance to any reputable letting agent.

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Yesterday, 07:00 Tom Wright
Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Campaigners say they have been ‘crying with joy’ after staving off the threat of a housing development in their village.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

Sunday, March 24, 2019 Tom Wright
The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

Persimmon Homes’ plan to develop village fields has been delayed, with one councillor saying it is ‘illogical to rush’ the idea through.

Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder

Thursday, March 21, 2019 Second Steppers need to find an additional £75,388, on average, to climb on to the next rung of the property ladder, from a flat to a house*, according to Land Registry data research by online estate agents Housesimple.
Second Steppers face challenges to go up a rung on the property ladder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Second Steppers: The average cost of stepping on the next rung of the property ladder doubles to £75,388 in 10 years

Wage repression and stiff competition freeze many out of Weston housing market

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Gareth Newnham
A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Fierce competition for affordable homes and prices increasing much faster than wages have left many first-time buyers in Weston feeling the bottom rung of the property ladder will be forever out of reach.

