Weston on ice

PUBLISHED: 15:40 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 18 November 2019

The South West's ultimate Christmas destination has opened its doors for another fun-filled festive winter season at the Tropicana on Weston-super-Mare seafront.

With rapid freeze, real ice technology, Icescape @ The Tropicana is the UK's largest covered winter ice rink. Pippen the Penguin is back to see all his North Somerset pals and Father Christmas is on his way. On selected days from November 30, a magical grotto alongside the ice rink, will play host to Santa and his elves.

The undercover ice rink provides the ultimate skating experience for all to enjoy, whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned skater, whilst the alpine themed Lodge Bar and Restaurant offers the perfect setting for a well-deserved drink or some tasty food with great views of the ice rink.

Councillor Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, welcomed Icescape's return to Weston. He said: "The Icescape team have truly transformed the outdoor arena at the Tropicana. The marquees this year are the biggest they have ever been with lots of exciting new attractions inside. I'm sure they will draw in the crowds from far and wide." n

Tickets are expected to sell out fast - they are available now from www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk

