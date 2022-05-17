Editor's book documents 50 years of Glastonbury Festival - by the performers

This summer, the Glastonbury Festival returns to Somerset - three long years since the last event, in 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 instalments of the world's largest greenfield festival were called off, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Glastonbury was all set for a huge 50th birthday party, celebrating a half century since dairy farmer Michael Eavis decided to stage his own pop, folk and blues festival on his Pilton land.

To mark the occasion, Somerset journalist, festival anorak and Mercury editor, Paul Jones, decided to write a book documenting half a century of the world's largest greenfield festival - as told by the performers themselves.

From Steamhammer to Status Quo, Marsupilami to Maximo Park, the book - View From The Stage: 50 Years of Glastonbury by the People that Played - explores how it feels to tread the hallowed boards at Worthy Farm, and what the performers themselves think of the festival.

View From The Stage: Glastonbury Festival by the People that Played is available now - Credit: Paul Jones

Paul said: "I never set out to write a book about Glastonbury, but when talking to such a range of performers from across the immense history of the festival, I found it would be impossible to leave such insightful stories out.

"So, if you want to find out who ended up driving around the festival site looking for Michael Eavis' cottage, or how Damon Albarn ended up with a 'custard pie' in his face, you need to read View From The Stage.

"I got stories of fun, chaos, heartbreak and triumph - everything you'd expect from the greatest festival in the world that means so much to all of us in Somerset."

You can order the 164-page book online now, for £6.50 (including UK P&P), with international postage available.

Visit store.newsquest.co.uk/glastonbury to order your copy.