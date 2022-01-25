News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston BID column: Good news for Weston businesses

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:14 AM January 25, 2022
Weston BID celebrating 'yes' to renewal ballot.

By Paul Batts, chairman of Weston BID and Owner of Outdoors & Active.

I’m delighted to be able to write this month’s column and be able to share some very good news from the Business Improvement District (BID) here in Weston, but I also wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you.

Thank you to all who supported our business community here in Weston during the festive trading period, whether that was heading into town to shop, enjoying a Christmas meal, or shopping online from the comfort of your home.

We are very fortunate to have an array of excellent independent businesses in the town, as well as well-known brands in the High Street and Sovereign Shopping Centre.

Back in December, Weston-super-Mare town centre businesses have voted once again in favour of a Business Improvement District (BID) for a third term, that will see more than £1.2 million invested on projects and services over a five year period.

Businesses took part in the independently managed postal ballot for a BID3 in Weston. Of those voters, 68% were in favour of the renewal; an even bigger percentage than the last renewal in 2017.

The yes vote is fantastic news for Weston and I’m thrilled that the business community have shown their support for the BID with a mandate to take forward our future plans. The next few years will be really important for Weston as the businesses work with the BID, both Councils and Weston College to really make Weston ‘super’, a great place in which to to work, live and visit.

The BID will now run until March 2027, with the new term beginning on 1st April 2022 and will generate around £247,000 per year to deliver the BIDs new Business Plan. After an extensive consultation period with the 450 BID businesses since April this year, the projects and services to be delivered have been prioritised by the businesses in the town.

In the meantime, until the official start of BID3 in April, it’s business as usual with the team, planning to bring you more fantastic events, supporting our businesses and promoting all that is ‘super’ in Weston.

To keep up to date with our news, follow us on our Weston BID Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/westonbid or see our new Business Plan for BID3 on our website: www.superweston.net/westonbid

