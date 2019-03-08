The Beatles V The Stones

Lipinski Brothers present The Beatles V The Stones 1 (1) Andrew Thompson

In 2018 brothers Adam and Alex were invited to put on an evening of music at The Winter Gardens, one of Weston's most iconic venues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the rich history of the building including it being a thriving musical venue throughout the 1960's, where chart topping acts would perform weekly, the Weston brothers, both professional musicians in their own right, decided to pay homage to the decade. With the help of some of the South West's most talented musicians, they launched a unique tribute event called The Beatles v The Stones. The musicians came together performing as one band, presenting a string of hits in chronological order, weaving the songs of both bands together in a two and a half hour set. The concert was a complete sell out and as a result of its success the Lipinski brothers are excited to be bringing it back to Weston.

Adam said: "We are hugely excited that one of our biggest gigs of 2018 will be returning to Weston on November 2. This year we have chosen the unique venue of St Paul's Church on Walliscote Road. We jumped at the chance to perform our Beatles v Stones set at St Paul's as it boasts a great performance space along with excellent natural acoustics to boot. It also offers the chance to perform in a unique setting as opposed to a typical music venue or club and has standing room for 400-500 people.

"Deciding to put on an event of this kind in a church may seem a strange choice to some but for me personally concerts in churches are nothing new. London and other major cities regularly host events for some of the UK's biggest artists and bands, Union Chapel and Manchester Cathedral being two notable examples.

"There is also an argument to say that the church, gospel music in particular, paved the way for the birth of rock and roll, with artists such as Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley, who had a deep love of gospel music, being responsible for a style of music that developed out of African American gospel and rhythm and blues traditions. The Stones went on to popularise rhythm and blues in England and John Lennon said: "Without Elvis there would have been no Beatles", so for me, performing this set in a church feels like a great fit to celebrate the music of two of the world's best bands. Expect to hear all their greatest hits in an amazing venue with acoustics that are befitting such a great musical journey. There will be a fully licensed bar and food available too." n

Tickets priced £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door and are available from www.buytickets.at/reaperevents/269956

WIN

Two tickets for The Beatles V The Stones are up for grabs. To be in with a chance to win them just answer the question below and email the answer to Becky.Davis@archant.co.uk with 'The Beatles V The Stones competition' in the subject bar, no later than 1st November. The first answer drawn out will win. Good luck!

Q. In which venue will this year's The Beatles V The Stones concert take place?