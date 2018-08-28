Rediscover project helps pupils explore career in digital

Weston College was involved. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group Lloyds Banking Group

Digital leaders from Lloyds Banking Group and local tech businesses came together last week to give 200 local school pupils a chance to explore a career in digital.

Pupils learning. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group Pupils learning. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group

The interactive event hosted by Weston College was held at The Winter Gardens and is part of a series of nationwide-initiatives that make up the ReDiscover Project. Launched by Lloyds Banking Group, the project promotes digital and tech skills to secondary school pupils.

At the event students and teachers met with local business leaders from across different industries to find out how digital skills can act as a springboard to jobs in different sectors including manufacturing, gaming and the arts.

On the day pupils were armed with resources and supported by industry mentors, as they were challenged to create a business that would work in the real world showcasing their digital and social media skills.

Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for the South West, Stephen Noakes, said: “UK industry needs to encourage more young people to consider careers which require digital skills. Regardless of what sector we’re working in, digital talent is absolutely critical to future business success.

ReDiscover. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group ReDiscover. Picture: Lloyds Banking Group

“Here in the South West, two fifths of firms say they are already struggling to recruit skilled staff, so we need to make sure our pipeline of talent is ready to step from the classroom straight into the workplace.

“We want to make sure we’re giving local pupils every chance to see what’s out there too, so those who find they have a passion for digital get all the support they need to become our future digital leaders, whatever sector that ends up being in. As a part of our Helping Britain Prosper plan, we want to increase the future pool of homegrown digital talent here in the South West.”

The event was hosted as part of the banking group’s Helping Britain Prosper Plan and supports the group’s commitment to provide digital skills training for 1.8million individuals, small businesses and charities by 2020.

Ben Cocks, Assistant Director at Weston College, said: “The ReDiscover event has been a huge success. It has given the students the opportunity to engage with tech, and see how they can use their digital talents to build a career.”

“Digital skills are becoming increasingly important to employers, and we are delighted to be working with Lloyds Banking Group to help encourage and develop learners with the skills that are crucial to businesses in today’s market.”

The Rediscover project has lesson plans and resources for teachers to help bring a digital spin to non-tech subjects, like English, Maths, media and Business, available at www.therediscoverproject.co.uk