Care home receives area's only 'outstanding' rating by CQC

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 January 2020

Staff at Poppy's homecare, have been awarded an 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at Poppy's homecare, have been awarded an 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A domiciliary care company based in Bleadon has been awarded an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the only one in Weston.

Poppy's homecare, 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPoppy's homecare, 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Poppy's Homecare, in Purn House Farm, provides care for those who are still able to live in their own homes.

A spokesman said: "This is a testament to all our amazing employees and the wonderful feedback to the CQC about our care services."

The CQC monitors, inspects and regulates care providers in the UK, with 'Outstanding' being the highest possible rating.

In its report, the CQC said: "Staff at Poppy's Homecare went over and above what was expected of a community care provider.

Poppy's homecare, 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPoppy's homecare, 'Outstanding' CQC care rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"People and relatives told us staff did far more than they expected.

"They supported people to maintain friendships and independence."

The full report is available at www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/new_reports/INS2-7641140231.pdf

