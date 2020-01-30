Weston Literary Festival

Celebrating the written word, Weston Literary Festival returns for its 3rd year with some fascinating events lined up for budding authors and book lovers alike.

This year the main body of the event moves to Weston Museum on Burlington Street. Activities and guests were still being added to the itinerary as the Resident prepared to print, but the initial line up already looks enticing.

The week¬long event, that will run from February 29¬March 6, encompassing World Book Day on March 5, will include an action packed programme that will offer something for all the family.

A three hour script workshop will explore dramatic conflict and what drives it, character development and writing dialogue. In addition, a 'Hidden' panel discussion will delve into the secrets of famous Italian artists, the birth of photography, the Spanish civil war and the deep fakery of artificial intelligence.

The final line¬up is expected to also include poetry readings, a variety of talks, children's authors, storytelling and tips on everything from writing to self¬publishing.

The museum will host a free children's event on World Book Day between 3¬5pm for a fun¬filled two hours celebrating all things wordy! Joined by author Sue Purkiss, from Cheddar, who amongst other books, wrote about the adventures of Jack Fortune, this promises to be a very special afternoon. Joining Sue will be local author, Michelle Cassar, with her wonderful story of Seb and Polly Planet on their ocean quest. Michelle, who lives in Weston, raised more than £7,000 by crowdfunding to publish her first book, taking advance orders for the book prior to publication.

With events still being added to the programme, keep up-to-date with the latest additions by visiting the Facebook page @westonlitfest. Alternatively, call 01934 632567 for more information. Tickets can be purchased online or from Weston Museum.