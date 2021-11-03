Ask the expert: what appliance brands would complete your dream home? 

Promotion

Searching for the best appliances to help your home function better?

Whether you’re on a budget or prepared to splash some cash, the variety of different brands and functions of appliances nowadays can be quite overwhelming. Here to offer some expert and helpful advice, Georgia Hill-Loveridge, showroom advisor from family business Weston and Worle Appliances in Weston, discusses the pros and cons of some of the most well-known brands to help you make a decision.

Bosch

Having won the Which? Large Kitchen Appliance Brand Of The Year 2021, Bosch is a reliable go-to for many of your domestic needs.

These appliances offer high-tech features that make day-to-day chores easier and more convenient. Bosch washing machines offer advanced IDOS technology (where the machine can detect the level of soiling and determine the amount of detergent required).

Their ovens offer 3D and 4D hot air that uses a fan to distribute the air evenly throughout the oven, which is great for batch cooking or cooking sweet and savoury items at one time without a transfer of flavours.

Bosch dishwashers have ‘perfectdry’ technology (which ensures your crockery is completely dry and ready to put away at the end of every cycle) and flexible loading baskets (varioflex and variodraw) for ease and comfort.

Neff

Known for their ‘slide & hide’ function, Neff ovens offer ease of access and safety, eliminating the risk of burning skin on contact with the oven door.

Making many appearances across some of the nation’s favourite cooking shows, these ovens are stylish and conveniently designed to suit open-plan kitchens with pyrolytic cleaning function and touch control.

Hotpoint

We know washing machines aren’t the most attractive of appliances, but Hotpoint offer some really stylish colours, including graphite, which blends into the home without drawing too much attention. At Weston and Worle, we offer all Hotpoint appliances at competitive prices and match the larger retailers for the majority of our products.

Hotpoint washing machines offer an ‘activecare’ technology which can remove over 100 stains at 20 degrees to keep your energy bills down. The machine uses an innovative system that combines three different technologies to care and clean your laundry effortlessly.

Smeg

Whether you’re looking for something retro or modern, Smeg offer a variety of small and large, well-built appliances in an extensive array of colours to suit all tastes, styles and kitchen layouts.

Indesit

If you’re looking for an affordable cooker, then I’d definitely recommend Indesit. Sometimes appliances can be over-complicated with various buttons, settings and extra-gadgets; if you’re after something that’s plain, simple and easy to use, an Indesit oven will get the job done.

Beko

Industry-leading brand Beko are known for their versatile, freestanding, built-in freezers and refrigerators amongst other appliances. The company has received global recognition for their energy efficiency, which is vital if you’re looking to be planet-friendly in your home.

They’re also suitable for outbuildings to store additional drinks, snacks and meals out of the kitchen for convenience. The brand is affordable but highly reliable, particularly with a two-year warranty on integrated appliances.

AEG

AEG offer a generous five-year warranty on selected washing machines, which is a fantastic option to keep you financially covered long after your purchase.

Montpellier

An independent, British business, Montpellier have washing machines available at Weston and Worle Appliances from just £199.

The Montpellier brand has over 50 years in the industry and offer affordable, economical appliances that combine function and style with reliability and ease of use.

