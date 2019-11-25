Advanced search

Christmas Concert

PUBLISHED: 08:35 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 25 November 2019

Magic Candle Photography

The 40 strong Worle Community Choir, with their special guests Lions Brass 4 Youth, present their annual Christmas concert on December 7 at Priory Community School, Queensway, Worle, sarting at 7pm.

This year's concert will include choir favourites from previous Christmas events and some new songs. The programme will include I Saw A Star, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Do You Hear What I Hear, Somewhere In My Memory, Mary's Boy Child, Carol For Advent, When A Child Is Born and a quirky song, All I Want For Christmas is a Silent Night, which includes the titles of many famous Christmas songs.

Lions Brass 4 Youth brass band is a volunteer organisation which for 11 years has been giving it's young members the chance to improve, perform and have a great time playing fun, exciting music. The band is supported by Lions Clubs across the South West.

The band will be performing a set of music in each half and at the end of the concert the choir and the band will join forces for some community carol singing. The band will also be selling their new CD, Yule Tide Youth, which includes 14 Christmas songs.

Tickets for the concert cost £6 each or £3 for children, available from 01934 622542 or 07849666537.

