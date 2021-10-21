Public Notices

Notice ID: 11025785

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR GRANT/ OF PREMISES LICENCE TAKE NOTICE that we Nethergate Brewery have applied to West Suffolk Council under the Licensing Act 2003, for the grant of a premises licence in respect of premises known as 11 The Traverse, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1BJ

For the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises Mondays to Saturdays 0900- 2200 and Sundays 1000- 1600

Interested parties and responsible authorities may make representations regarding the application where they believe that the proposed activities would undermine any of the four licensing objectives.

Any representations must be submitted in writing to West Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority), West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3YU By 5th November 2021 Any person wishing to inspect the Licensing Register may do so at the above address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and on summary conviction would be liable to a fine not exceeding £5000.