Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Race night raises hundreds for Weston Coastguard

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 July 2019

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A race night has raised hundreds of pounds for the Weston Coastguard after the crew saved a man's life

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTONA race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Courtney Romans and her family hosted a race night at Locking's Coach House to raise cash to support their friend in his time of need and for the people that saved his life.

The man fell over the edge of a sea wall near Birnbeck and was rescued by the crew and taken to hospital.

The evening raised £1,400 which was then split between the Coastguard and to 'do-up' the injured man's garden.

Courtney said: "It was a great night with 100 to 150 people attending.

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTONA race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Everybody donated very generously which is brilliant and has allowed us to renovate our friend's garden into a therapy space which he has wanted to do for some time."

Courtney has launched a petition to get the sea wall extended as a preventive measure here.

Most Read

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Readers react to complaints over ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

SPORTING MEMORIES: Are you in these sports photos from 2001?

NetballFinal ; Netball Final at Wyvern School Winners Worle (front row) V Wildcats. 25-7-01 N7-37-01-19 MA

CCG picks preferred organisation to run £1billion health contract

North Somerset has seen a decline in STIs.

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Most Read

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Readers react to complaints over ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

SPORTING MEMORIES: Are you in these sports photos from 2001?

NetballFinal ; Netball Final at Wyvern School Winners Worle (front row) V Wildcats. 25-7-01 N7-37-01-19 MA

CCG picks preferred organisation to run £1billion health contract

North Somerset has seen a decline in STIs.

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

WIN: Tickets to Andre Rieu’s latest concert at Weston cinema

Andre Rieu's concert will be shown at the Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn.

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Race night raises hundreds for Weston Coastguard

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sequence dancers celebrate 50th anniversary

Mike and Vera Bancroft, with some of the memorabilia from 50 years of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists