Race night raises hundreds for Weston Coastguard
PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 July 2019
Archant
A race night has raised hundreds of pounds for the Weston Coastguard after the crew saved a man's life
Courtney Romans and her family hosted a race night at Locking's Coach House to raise cash to support their friend in his time of need and for the people that saved his life.
The man fell over the edge of a sea wall near Birnbeck and was rescued by the crew and taken to hospital.
The evening raised £1,400 which was then split between the Coastguard and to 'do-up' the injured man's garden.
Courtney said: "It was a great night with 100 to 150 people attending.
"Everybody donated very generously which is brilliant and has allowed us to renovate our friend's garden into a therapy space which he has wanted to do for some time."
Courtney has launched a petition to get the sea wall extended as a preventive measure here.