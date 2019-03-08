Race night raises hundreds for Weston Coastguard

A race night fundraiser for the coastguard at the Coach House in Locking, organised by friends of the teenager who's life was saved by the Coastguard when he fell from a cliff near Birnbeck Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A race night has raised hundreds of pounds for the Weston Coastguard after the crew saved a man's life

Courtney Romans and her family hosted a race night at Locking's Coach House to raise cash to support their friend in his time of need and for the people that saved his life.

The man fell over the edge of a sea wall near Birnbeck and was rescued by the crew and taken to hospital.

The evening raised £1,400 which was then split between the Coastguard and to 'do-up' the injured man's garden.

Courtney said: "It was a great night with 100 to 150 people attending.

"Everybody donated very generously which is brilliant and has allowed us to renovate our friend's garden into a therapy space which he has wanted to do for some time."

Courtney has launched a petition to get the sea wall extended as a preventive measure here.