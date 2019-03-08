Boy, 10, cuts hair for charity
PUBLISHED: 14:40 24 August 2019
A 10-year-old boy, who grew his hair for a whole year, has had it cut to help children who suffer from hair loss.
Max Penney, from Yatton, will cut his hair on August 10 which will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.
His mother, Jayne Penney, says Max insisted on taking part in the charitable act despite the fact he likes having long and thick hair.
Jayne added: "One of his friends got her hair cut for the trust and he became very inspired.
"He started to learn more about the charity and why some children lose their hair.
"Max wanted to help them out in any way he could so they could build their self-esteem.
"He loves his long hair and he has grown it for over a year, it's the right length to cut it now.
"We hope it can make more than one wig."
The Little Princess Trust creates wigs for children and young people who suffer from hair loss.