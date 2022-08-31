Old folk's home organise special party for first 100-year-old resident

Dennis, his three children and sister Valerie, right. - Credit: Archant

Old folk's at a retirement complex in Weston welcomed in a new century this week for the first resident to reach 100 years.

Dennis Parsons claimed top spot as Madeira Court's oldest occupant on Monday (August 29), as friends and family toasted 'another 100 years'.

A special coffee morning, organised by residents earlier today (August 31), saw Dennis 'overjoyed' with warm messages from friends and loved ones to mark the occasion.

Also present at the event was Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and her consort David Ray. She kick-started the fun and listened to Dennis' century-old tales.

His three children - Victoria, Ridgley and Julian - and 92-year-old sister Valerie, also spent the morning conversing with his many faithful friends who have 'stuck by Dennis through the years'.

Valerie recounted how she moved from Birmingham to Weston a few months before Dennis, almost 70 years ago.

She said: "We came from Sutton Coldfield, but when I moved he followed suit to be by his family.

"Dennis is a keen trumpeter, and I remember he got his first trumpet at age 15 when our father George bought him a cheap one, but when he knew Dennis was a mighty good player, that's when he got a proper one to help."

Phillip Summers, a good friend of Dennis, also spoke at the party. He said: "We met at a dance club and have been good friends ever since.

"You're lovely to have around and a mighty good friend - here's wishing you many more magnificent years."

In the Second World War, Dennis was employed at Kynoch Works, in Birmingham, to produce munitions, anti-aircraft shells and parts for the famous Spitfire fighter plane.

Dennis attended Handsworth Grammar School for Boys, and later settled in Weston with his late wife Olive, where he raised his children - all of whom still live in the town.

The family continues to grow strong, with six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

As well as a 'very good' musician who played in many orchestras and dance bands around the country, Dennis has enjoyed Yoga for the past 40 years.

On his vitality at such a long age, Dennis said: "I'm always out-and-about, always on the move and ready for the next adventure - that's what keeps me fit and healthy; quitting smoking in the 70s also did it's bit too."

He added: "I have wonderful friends and family - thank you for this lovely surprise. Thank you too, Val, for helping me through Covid.

"I wish a many more years ahead."