Boy, 12, hit by car outside holiday resort

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car outside a holiday resort yesterday (Wednesday).

Police were called to a report of a collision between a car and child in South Road outside Brean Sands Pontins at 2.15pm.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: "We were called to a report of a collision between a car and child at about 2.15pm in South Road, in Brean.

"The boy's injuries are not thought to be significant and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene."

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after dozens of holidaymakers were evacuated from the holiday resort on Tuesday evening following a suspected gas leak.

In February, emergency services were called to Pontins after an air conditioning duct fell from the ceiling in one of the venue's communal spaces.