MAP: Plans for more houses revealed for village

More houses could be planned for a Somerset village after a planning application was submitted to build 134 homes.

Bloor Homes has sought full planning permission from Sedgemoor District Council to build more than 100 houses in the second phase of its development in Cheddar.

The first phase saw 90 homes built off Upper New Road.

In the company’s design and access statement, it says: “The proposed masterplan has been generated through a thoughtful response to the site-specific constraints and opportunities, delivering high-quality new housing, and active and attractive public realm which together create a community of its own distinctive valuable character that is sensitive to its ecological context.

“The allocated development is to consist of around 150 dwellings with car parking, open space, including play space, as well as landscaping, sustainable drainage scheme attenuation and new access.”

The plans would see people access the proposed homes through Bloor Homes’ phase one development. It would form a ‘loop road in the heart of the masterplan’.

The developers added: “The layout has been designed to create a desirable place to live, which will integrate into Cheddar; create a ‘sense of place’ through an attractive living environment, enhanced with good quality amenity space and connections with Cheddar and the wider countryside.

“Where possible, the scheme retains and integrates existing trees and hedgerows into the masterplan proposal.”

This development means more than 700 houses and apartments are proposed in Cheddar.

Plans to build 67 homes in Helliers Lane and 110 houses at Round Oak Farm are among the most recent to be given outline permission by Sedgemoor.

The authority’s local plan – which is being reviewed by a planning inspectorate – aims to build at least 515 homes in Cheddar by 2032 to deal with the district’s need for housing.

A public meeting will be held at Fairland Middle School, in Mason’s Way, on February 19.

The meeting will start at 7pm and the developers are invited.